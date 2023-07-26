Queens Women Chamber of Commerce Presents Prestigious “UNITY in Jackson Heights” Event
Joining Forces with Fidelis Care, Northwell Health, NYPD Precinct 115, and ATAX Elmhurst
QWCC is thrilled to partner with Fidelis Care, Northwell Health, NYPD Precinct 115, and ATAX Elmhurst for this impactful event.”QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Queens Women Chamber of Commerce (QWCC), the leading organization dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders in the Queens area is proud to announce its collaboration with Fidelis Care, Northwell Health, NYPD Precinct 115, and ATAX Elmhurst in organizing a groundbreaking event titled "UNITY in Jackson Heights." This event aims to provide attendees with invaluable information pertaining to health issues and resources that concern us all. QWCC aims to foster economic growth, drive innovation, and support the success of women-led businesses in the local community through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities.
— Alejandra Girón, President of the Queens Women Chamber of Commerce
Scheduled to take place on August 19, 2023, at Travers Park in Jackson Heights, this community event will bring together large corporations, government organizations, small businesses, restaurants, and individual healthcare professionals. These participants will contribute their knowledge, best practices, samples, and products aimed at promoting and maintaining optimal health for all members of the community.
"UNITY in Jackson Heights" aims to bridge the gap between diverse community members by fostering an environment of inclusivity, education, and collaboration. With the support of Fidelis Care, a leading healthcare organization committed to providing quality care to New Yorkers, and Northwell Health, one of the largest health systems in the state, this event promises to deliver valuable insights and resources to all attendees.
In addition to the wealth of health-related information available, the event organizers are also requesting attendees to bring school supplies for donation. This initiative aims to support local schools and ensure that students have the necessary tools to succeed academically.
"QWCC is thrilled to partner with Fidelis Care, Northwell Health, NYPD Precinct 115, and ATAX Elmhurst for this impactful event," said Alejandra Girón, President of the Queens Women Chamber of Commerce. "By coming together as a community, we can address health concerns, learn from each other, and build a stronger, healthier future for Queens."
"UNITY in Jackson Heights" invites residents, businesses, and organizations from all backgrounds to join the event and contribute to the exchange of information, ideas, and resources. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with professionals, receive guidance on health-related matters, and discover new products and services that promote overall well-being.
The event will be held at Travers Park in Jackson Heights, providing a vibrant and accessible setting for attendees to explore various health-related exhibits and participate in interactive activities. The Queens Women Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to mark their calendars and join this transformative community event.
CLICK HERE for more information about "UNITY in Jackson Heights," including sponsorship opportunities and event details, or contact info@qwcc.nyc
ABOUT THE QUEENS WOMEN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Queens Women Chamber of Commerce is a leading organization dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders in Queens, New York. Through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities, the chamber aims to foster economic growth, drive innovation, and support the success of women-led businesses in the local community. Their mission is to connect entrepreneurs to organizations, allies, and the community to grow and strengthen their businesses.
Alejandra Girón
The Queens Women Chamber of Commerce
+1 (929) 494-8157
info@qwcc.nyc
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram