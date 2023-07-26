Avanu on Flagler Announces Innovative Partnership with Joyride for Complimentary Shuttle Services
New Collaboration Elevates Dining Experience in New Smyrna Beach
We are excited to partner with such an amazing concept and provide the residents and tourists of NSB a safe, fun and joyful transportation experience.”NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avanu on Flagler, the distinguished dining spot located at 392 Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Joyride, a remarkable city tour and service provider. This strategic collaboration is set to augment the dining experience by offering complimentary golf cart shuttles to and from Avanu on Flagler within the New Smyrna beachside area.
— Danielle Eskra
"We're eager to collaborate with Joyride, providing our guests with a delightful and convenient way to reach our restaurant," said Shane Mariano, Marketing Coordinator for Avanu on Flagler. "A memorable dining experience starts with the journey, and Joyride is an integral part of that adventure."
Joyride, with its dedicated team and specially designated golf carts, ensures that guests of Avanu on Flagler embark on a seamless, charming journey. Each ride with Joyride is more than a shuttle service; it's an opportunity to explore the city's rich history and picturesque scenery.
"Our partnership with Joyride is not just about offering transportation; it's about enhancing the entire Avanu on Flagler experience," Mariano continued. "Every detail, from the distinctive ambiance at Avanu on Flagler to the delightful ride with Joyride, plays a part in creating unforgettable memories."
Danielle Eskra, owner of Joyride, shared, "We feel that Avanu is bringing a dining experience like no other to Volusia County. We are excited to partner with such an amazing concept and provide the residents and tourists of NSB a safe, fun and joyful transportation experience."
Avanu on Flagler boasts the largest rooftop dining patio in all of Volusia County, offering panoramic views that complement its inventive menu. Patrons are invited to take advantage of Avanu's $1 oyster happy hour, running from Monday through Friday, 11am to 6pm. On weekends, Avanu extends its unique culinary experience to brunch, served from 10am to 2pm every Saturday and Sunday.
This new shuttle service is entirely complimentary, with guests invited to show their appreciation for Joyride's certified drivers with a gratuity. With this latest offering, Avanu on Flagler reaffirms its commitment to guest satisfaction and unique dining experiences.
To learn more about Avanu on Flagler or to make a reservation, please visit www.avanuonflagler.com. For more information about Joyride and their services, visit www.joyrideus.com.
ABOUT JOYRIDE:
Joyride is a leading provider of enjoyable, insightful city tours and shuttle services. With a team of certified drivers, Joyride is committed to sharing the beauty and charm of cities with locals and visitors alike.
Press Contact:
Shane Mariano
Marketing Coordinator
Avanu on Flagler
marketing@avanuonflagler.com
386-569-5669
Danielle Eskra
Joyride
+1 419-796-9672
danielle@joyrideus.com
