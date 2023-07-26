Watch Out: Create-a-Cocktail Inc. has a New Way to Spin Cocktails
Latina Mother-daughter duo offering accessible mixology classes with simple ingredients
Our happy hours are our specialties for making memories and enjoying time together crafting cocktails!”BERGAN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing mother and daughter duo Susan Garcia and Ashia Paez, founders of Create-a-Cocktail Inc. They specialize in DIY mixology classes and other bartender services using simple and fresh ingredients found right at home. Along with their mini reusable equipment to craft a delicious mocktail or cocktail, their classes are available both in-person and virtually.
Create-a-Cocktail Inc.’s motto is “Our happy hours are our specialties for making memories and enjoying time together crafting cocktails!” These fun and educational mixology classes are the new Paint n Sip, except you get to drink your masterpiece instead of hang it.
They are located in Bergen County, NJ and serve the Tri-State area distance permitting.
Cocktail and Mocktail Kits are available to be shipped nationally in the United States. To learn more about Create-a-Cocktail Inc., check out their website HERE.
ABOUT CREATE-A-COCKTAIL INC.
Mother-daughter duo Susan Garcia and Ashia Paez come from a latin family that loves a good time and appreciates cocktails. For Susan and Ashia, the kit represents a way to create new memories. Susan, a seasoned mixologist, was able to share her passion for cocktail-creations with her daughter. Their wish is to share these experiences with their clientele and help create meaningful moments that will be remembered.
