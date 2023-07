Watch Out: Create-a-Cocktail Inc. has a New Way to Spin Cocktails

Latina Mother-daughter duo offering accessible mixology classes with simple ingredients

BERGAN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing mother and daughter duo Susan Garcia and Ashia Paez, founders of Create-a-Cocktail Inc. They specialize in DIY mixology classes and other bartender services using simple and fresh ingredients found right at home. Along with their mini reusable equipment to craft a delicious mocktail or cocktail, their classes are available both in-person and virtually.Create-a-Cocktail Inc.’s motto is “Our happy hours are our specialties for making memories and enjoying time together crafting cocktails!” These fun and educational mixology classes are the new Paint n Sip, except you get to drink your masterpiece instead of hang it.They are located in Bergen County, NJ and serve the Tri-State area distance permitting.Cocktail and Mocktail Kits are available to be shipped nationally in the United States. To learn more about Create-a-Cocktail Inc., check out their website HERE IG and Facebook: @createacocktailABOUT CREATE-A-COCKTAIL INC.Mother-daughter duo Susan Garcia and Ashia Paez come from a latin family that loves a good time and appreciates cocktails. For Susan and Ashia, the kit represents a way to create new memories. Susan, a seasoned mixologist, was able to share her passion for cocktail-creations with her daughter. Their wish is to share these experiences with their clientele and help create meaningful moments that will be remembered.