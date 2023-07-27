RE-Target® expands national footprint with the signing of 5 additional real estate organizations

The Bloomington Board of REALTORS® has integrated RE-Target into their Clareity SSO Dashboard to deliver key association information and targeted affiliate and real estate service advertising. Global MLS is leveraging RE-Target to keep its subscribers informed about its programs and services, while also connecting them to local real estate industry service providers. Orlando REALTORS® will soon be seeing key association messages along with advertisements from ORRA affiliates and other real estate service providers on their Stellar MLS dashboard and association resource pages.

RE-Target® will now be delivering targeted messaging and advertising to more than 265,000 real estate professionals from 38 organizations.

The No. 1 challenge within every organization is growing communication. We’re excited to use RE-Target to engage ORRA members where they are the most active ― their MLS dashboard.” — Cliff Long, ORRA CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- RE-Target by SavvyCard has expanded its national footprint with the signing of the Bloomington Board of REALTORS(BBOR), Global MLS, Greater Southern MLS, Orlando Regional REALTORS(ORRA) and the Staten Island Board of REALTORS(SIBOR). With these additions, RE-Target will now be delivering targeted messaging and advertising to nearly 20% of the U.S. market, covering more than 265,000 real estate professionals from 38 organizations.RE-Target is an advertising and communications solution that delivers highly curated visual messages within single sign-on, MLS or member dashboards, offering an alternative channel to reach agents and brokers where they are most active. RE-Target was designed to improve awareness and engagement of internal and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue for its customers.The Orlando Regional REALTOROrganization will roll out RE-Target on its Stellar MLS dashboard, while Global MLS (Albany, NY) and Staten Island will make it part of their Flex MLS subscriber experience. Greater Southern MLS (Mandeville, LA) will integrate RE-Target into its REcenterhub dashboard and Bloomington will display RE-Target-driven ads on its Clareity dashboard.“The No. 1 challenge within every organization is growing communication – both internally and externally. We’re excited to use RE-Target to engage ORRA members where they are the most active ― their MLS dashboard,” said Cliff Long, ORRA CEO. “This creates a valuable opportunity to deliver key association information and facilitate deeper connections with our affiliate members and local home service providers. As a result, our members will be better informed as they work with buyers and sellers.”“Our RE-Target integration with Flex MLS will give us a new way to drive awareness and adoption of our services, while supporting the larger local real estate ecosystem,” said Laura Burns, Global MLS CEO. “The non-dues revenue the program generates will support our two association stakeholders in their delivery of services to our shared members.”“We’re thrilled to welcome Bloomington, Global, Greater Southern, Orlando and Staten Island to the ever-growing RE-Target client family,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard. “We’re humbled by the way multiple listing services and REALTORassociations have embraced our program during the past 18 months. Our team is thrilled to see these organizations benefit from improved member engagement, affiliate program growth and, of course, the generation of non-dues revenue.”About Bloomington Board of REALTORSThe Bloomington Board of REALTORSis a professional trade association representing REALTORSin Monroe, Owen and Greene counties, Indiana. Chartered in 1947. BBOR and its members maintain at the core of their activities the REALTORCode of Ethics. BBOR consists of over 500 members including real estate brokers, agents, and appraisers in addition to more than 60 affiliate members who provide services to the real estate community. BBOR is the sole shareholder of its subsidiary company, Bloomington Multiple Listing Service, Inc.About Global MLS:The Global Multiple Listing Service, Inc. is a subsidiary corporation owned by the Southern Adirondack and Greater Capital Associations of REALTORS. The Southern Adirondack and Greater Capital Associations of REALTORSare professional trade associations composed of a broad base of professionals including licensed real estate brokers and sales agents, multi-dwelling owners, appraisers, mortgage and banking professionals, title and abstract companies and other companies servicing the real estate industry.About Greater Southern MLSFormed by a group of progressive brokerages from around Louisiana, Greater Southern MLS’s goal is to create a statewide collaboration of Associations around the state all offering one single Multiple Listing Service. The vision of one statewide MLS is designed to make it easier for REALTORSaround Louisiana to greatly expand marketing opportunities for every listing while saving money on redundant MLS dues.About Orlando Regional REALTORAssociation:The Orlando Regional REALTORAssociation (ORRA) is one of the largest local trade associations in the state of Florida, with more than 20,000 REALTORSand affiliate members in Orange, Seminole, and the surrounding counties. ORRAmembership is composed of residential and commercial REALTORS, brokers, salespeople, property managers, appraisers, counselors, and others who are engaged in all aspects of the real estate industry.About Staten Island Board of REALTORSEstablished in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors(SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y. SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas. SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale.About SavvyCardSavvyCardis a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target™, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.

RE-Target: No Cost. No Work. No Risk. All Reward!