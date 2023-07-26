Microinsurance Market Projected to Hit USD 147.6 Billion at a 6.20% CAGR by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

AI and ML is being undertaken by the microinsurance industry to improve operations and service delivery

New York, USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Microinsurance Market Research Report Information By Type, By Age Group, By Product, By Provider, By Distribution Channel, By Model, wherein the market is projected to grow from USD 91.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 147.6 Billion by 2032”, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).



Microinsurance Market Scope:

Compliance with regulations ensures that microinsurance solutions protect the interests of all customers, including those with limited financial resources. These regulations were established to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable groups and to ensure that all parties involved in the microinsurance value chain are treated fairly.

Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the Microinsurance market include

HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited

Hollard

MicroEnsure Holdings Limited

National Insurance Commission

Standard Chartered Bank

Wells Fargo

SAC Banco do Nordeste

MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC

Bandhan Bank

ICICI Bank

Tata AIA Life

Scope of the Report – Microinsurance Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 147.6 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 6.20% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Integration of artificial intelligence Key Market Dynamics The emergence of new and innovative channels to market and sell microinsurance and increasing number of microinsurance start-ups making market foray with innovative microinsurance plans





Microinsurance Market Drivers



The primary drivers boosting the growth of the microinsurance industry are the increasing number of start-ups offering innovative microinsurance plans, as well as the introduction of novel microinsurance marketing and sales channels. The growth of the microinsurance market can be attributed to the emergence of novel channels for promoting and selling the product. As the insurance industry undergoes a digital transition, insurers can more efficiently market and sell microinsurance products by partnering with insurtech companies. Digital platforms that hire gig workers or remittance platforms for migrant workers are also forming an online ecosystem that may digitally produce and deliver insurance to those with low incomes. As more microinsurance startups enter the market with unique microinsurance products, the sector as a whole is expected to grow.

Rapid experimentation with AI and ML is being undertaken by the microinsurance industry to improve operations and service delivery. AI and ML can automate the claims processing process by using algorithms to analyze and categorize incoming claims based on numerous criteria, such as the kind of claim, the severity of the claim, and the insurance coverage.

Microinsurance Market Restraints

Healthcare insurance premium increases, more restrictions, and lengthier claim reimbursement times all pose challenges for the microinsurance industry.

COVID-19 Analysis:

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the microinsurance industry shrank. Insurance policies were less widely taken up because of the epidemic's unanticipated consequences, such as the need to limit people's mobility out of fear for their safety. However, as digitalization has progressed and consumer knowledge of insurance options has grown, microinsurance policies have been accepted in emerging economies. Because of this change, the market is expected to expand within the predicted time frame.

Microinsurance Market Segmentation:

By Type - In 2022, the worldwide market was led by the term insurance sector. Term insurance allows businesses to reach a large number of people and families who may not be able to afford more traditional insurance policies.

In 2022, the worldwide market was led by the term insurance sector. Term insurance allows businesses to reach a large number of people and families who may not be able to afford more traditional insurance policies. By Age Group - In 2022, the adult demographic ruled the international market. Microinsurance products are growing as a market because of the rising popularity of their many benefits among adult consumers.

In 2022, the adult demographic ruled the international market. Microinsurance products are growing as a market because of the rising popularity of their many benefits among adult consumers. By Product - In 2022, the world market was dominated by the life insurance sector. Life insurance has become the dominant market because of its low risk, huge demand, streamlined underwriting, and inexpensive rates.

In 2022, the world market was dominated by the life insurance sector. Life insurance has become the dominant market because of its low risk, huge demand, streamlined underwriting, and inexpensive rates. By Microinsurance Provider - In 2022, the economically viable microinsurance segment accounted for the vast majority of the microinsurance market. Successful microinsurance companies are investing in innovative approaches that address the unique needs of low-income individuals and communities.

- In 2022, the economically viable microinsurance segment accounted for the vast majority of the microinsurance market. Successful microinsurance companies are investing in innovative approaches that address the unique needs of low-income individuals and communities. By Distribution Channel - In 2022, the Microinsurance Market was driven by the financial institution segment. Most microinsurance policies are sold through banks, with those offering services to small businesses accounting for a large share of the industry.

In 2022, the Microinsurance Market was driven by the financial institution segment. Most microinsurance policies are sold through banks, with those offering services to small businesses accounting for a large share of the industry. By Model - In 2022, the Microinsurance Market was led by the Partner agent model sector. Microinsurance companies can benefit from working with partner agents that have a deep familiarity with their customers' wants and needs. By combining resources, insurance providers can better meet the specific demands of their local markets and attract more customers.

Regional Analysis:

In 2022, North America's microinsurance market was worth $45.80 billion, making it the largest in the world. The proliferation of digital infrastructures and mobile devices has reduced the complexity and increased the affordability of offering microinsurance to consumers. This has resulted in an increase in the number of businesses—including insurtech startups—that employ technology to reach previously unreached groups. North America's established regulatory structure for insurance products provides a stable setting for microinsurance providers.

In 2022, a sizable chunk of the microinsurance industry was located in Europe. The growing interest in microinsurance products and services is a major factor in the development of the European microinsurance market. In addition, numerous NGOs, microfinance institutions, and donors are investing in microinsurance programs across the board.

From 2023 through 2032, the microinsurance market in Asia and the Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid clip. Reasons for this include a substantial population of underprivileged people, low insurance penetration, a supportive regulatory climate, and cutting-edge technological developments.

