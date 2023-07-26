Submit Release
MDC offers free wild vinegars from native plants classes Aug. 10 at Clinton and Aug. 11 at Warsaw

Clinton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free classes on how to make tasty vinegars from native plants on Aug. 10 at Clinton and Aug. 11 at Warsaw. Beyond wild edibles such as berries and fruits, native plants can also provide the base or add flavors for making homemade vinegars.

Instructors will talk about plants that can be used for vinegars and the various harvest seasons for them. They will cover the vinegar making steps and equipment needed. These classes are for all ages. Registration is required. Class locations, times and registration links include:

For more information about these classes contact Ginger Miller, MDC conservation educator, at Ginger.Miller@mdc.mo.gov.

