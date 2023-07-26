Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,735 in the last 365 days.

MDC tree and shrub seed buying starting in August in Columbia

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing seed from the public for a variety of tree and shrub species. The nursery conducts seed collections annually, and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings.

In central Missouri, people can bring their seed to MDC’s Central Regional Office at 3500 East Gans Road in Columbia from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Aug. 11
  • Aug. 18
  • Sept. 15
  • Sept. 22
  • Sept. 29
  • Oct. 6
  • Oct. 13
  • Oct. 20
  • Oct. 27

The nursery will quit accepting seed once the quota has been reached for that tree or shrub, so it would be best to call or email ahead to be sure there is still a need for the seed that is being brought in. The nursery reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. The nursery also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

The nursery is currently accepting the seed below (prices are by the pound):

Starting July 31

  • Elderberry, (fruit must be ripe, purple to black in color, and fruit only, no clusters), $4

Starting August 28

  • Hazelnut, (seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from husk, no green or partially green husks will be accepted), $3.75
  • Spicebush, $4

Starting Sept. 11

  • Gray Dogwood, $4.65
  • Roughleaf Dogwood, $4.65
  • Black Gum, $5.50
  • Mixed Hickory, $0.60
  • Shellbark Hickory, (seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from the husk), $0.75
  • Persimmon, (fruit must be ripe, yellow, red, or orange), $0.60
  • Redbud, (pods must be brown and have, on overage, 3 seeds per pod that are light brown and filled, not black), $3.75 in pods

Starting Sept. 25

  • White Oak, $0.75
  • Chinkapin Oak, $2.25
  • Post Oak, $1.25
  • Butternut, $2.50
  • Ohio Buckeye, (without hulls), $0.75
  • Red Buckeye, (without hulls), $0.75
  • Eastern Wahoo, $5.00

Starting Oct. 2

  • Shumard Oak, $0.85
  • Northern Red Oak, $0.75
  • Swamp White Oak, $1.40
  • Overcup Oak, $1.40

Starting Oct. 23

Due to limited need, please call MDC’s Central Regional Office before collecting any of the following species:

  • Witchhazel, (seed collection will begin Aug. 14, seed inside must be black in color), $4.25
  • Flowering Dogwood, (seed collection will begin Sept. 11), $4.75
  • Paw Paw, (seed collection will begin Sept. 11, fruit must be ripe), $1.35
  • Baldcypress, (seed collection will begin Oct. 23, seed must be collected from trees next to water), $6.25
  • Kentucky Coffee Tree, (seed collection will start Nov. 27, clean seed only, no pods), $7.75

People in Central Missouri who have questions about tree species or how to check to see if the seed is good can contact MDC’s Central Regional Office at (573) 815-7900. People can also get more information from George O. White Nursery Manager Mike Fiaoni at Michael.fiaoni@mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

MDC tree and shrub seed buying starting in August in Columbia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more