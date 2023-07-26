MDC tree and shrub seed buying starting in August in Columbia

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing seed from the public for a variety of tree and shrub species. The nursery conducts seed collections annually, and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings.

In central Missouri, people can bring their seed to MDC’s Central Regional Office at 3500 East Gans Road in Columbia from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Aug. 11

Aug. 18

Sept. 15

Sept. 22

Sept. 29

Oct. 6

Oct. 13

Oct. 20

Oct. 27

The nursery will quit accepting seed once the quota has been reached for that tree or shrub, so it would be best to call or email ahead to be sure there is still a need for the seed that is being brought in. The nursery reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. The nursery also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

The nursery is currently accepting the seed below (prices are by the pound):

Starting July 31

Elderberry, (fruit must be ripe, purple to black in color, and fruit only, no clusters), $4

Starting August 28

Hazelnut, (seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from husk, no green or partially green husks will be accepted), $3.75

Spicebush, $4

Starting Sept. 11

Gray Dogwood, $4.65

Roughleaf Dogwood, $4.65

Black Gum, $5.50

Mixed Hickory, $0.60

Shellbark Hickory, (seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from the husk), $0.75

Persimmon, (fruit must be ripe, yellow, red, or orange), $0.60

Redbud, (pods must be brown and have, on overage, 3 seeds per pod that are light brown and filled, not black), $3.75 in pods

Starting Sept. 25

White Oak, $0.75

Chinkapin Oak, $2.25

Post Oak, $1.25

Butternut, $2.50

Ohio Buckeye, (without hulls), $0.75

Red Buckeye, (without hulls), $0.75

Eastern Wahoo, $5.00

Starting Oct. 2

Shumard Oak, $0.85

Northern Red Oak, $0.75

Swamp White Oak, $1.40

Overcup Oak, $1.40

Starting Oct. 23

Due to limited need, please call MDC’s Central Regional Office before collecting any of the following species:

Witchhazel, (seed collection will begin Aug. 14, seed inside must be black in color), $4.25

Flowering Dogwood, (seed collection will begin Sept. 11), $4.75

Paw Paw, (seed collection will begin Sept. 11, fruit must be ripe), $1.35

Baldcypress, (seed collection will begin Oct. 23, seed must be collected from trees next to water), $6.25

Kentucky Coffee Tree, (seed collection will start Nov. 27, clean seed only, no pods), $7.75

People in Central Missouri who have questions about tree species or how to check to see if the seed is good can contact MDC’s Central Regional Office at (573) 815-7900. People can also get more information from George O. White Nursery Manager Mike Fiaoni at Michael.fiaoni@mdc.mo.gov.