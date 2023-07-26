CCA Health Michigan invests $25K to fight food insecurity in Michigan

Donations will support community organizations dedicated to increasing access to healthy foods and improving nutrition literacy

Detroit, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCA Health Michigan, a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers high-quality health plans designed for older adults and individuals with significant needs, today announced $12,500 in philanthropic donations to both the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan (FBEM) and Gleaners Community Food Bank. Both organizations are recognized as pillars in their communities, helping to fight hunger among older adults and families with a range of innovative programs that increase access to healthy foods and nutrition education.

“At CCA Health Michigan, we understand that food security and nutrition are foundational to overall health and well-being, and it’s our mission to help facilitate access for each and every one of our members,” said Brian Keane, CCA Health Michigan General Manager. “We are proud to support these two organizations that have made such an incredible impact on the lives of Michiganders. With hundreds of local partners, including pantries, soup kitchens, churches, and schools, both organizations reach a wide range of communities in need, and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

“The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is grateful to CCA Health Michigan for its generous donation, which will help fund critical hunger relief initiatives, including our mobile food distributions, which provide fresh, healthy options for children, families and seniors,” said Kara Ross, President and CEO for FBEM. “The demand for food and nutrition information remains high in the state, and we’re excited to partner with the CCA Health Michigan team to help minimize the impact of food insecurity on the health of our communities.”

FBEM works with more than 700 hunger relief partners to distribute food throughout 22 counties in the state. In 2022, FBEM distributed more than 30 million pounds of food, with nearly half comprising fresh produce, dairy, meat, and other proteins.



“At Gleaners Community Food Bank, we’ve made health an integral part of our mission and strategic plan because of the significant relationship between hunger, nutrition literacy, and health outcomes,” said Jessica Ramsay, Director of Wellness & Nutrition Education for Gleaners. “Older adults are especially at risk for chronic conditions and may face challenges with mobility, transportation, and other social factors that can reduce their access to healthy, nutritious meals. CCA Health Michigan’s support will help fund critical programs that help remove barriers to food security for both older adults and other individuals across Southeast Michigan.”

Gleaners serves five southeast Michigan counties including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, and Monroe counties. Gleaners provides food to more than 400 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, schools, and other agencies across the region. Additionally, Gleaners offers direct-service distributions across the region five days a week, providing groceries to community members, with no appointments needed.

CCA Health Michigan is a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers high-quality health plans designed for older adults and individuals with significant needs. By working closely with members, caregivers, providers, and community organizations, CCA Health Michigan aims to coordinate high-quality, patient-centric care that addresses the social factors that impact health, and empower individuals to make choices that align with their preferences and values. To learn more, visit ccahealthmi.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Serving local families in need since 1981, the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan has grown to provide more than 30 million pounds of food each year through a network of nearly 700 hunger relief partners in 22 counties. Our partners consist of local food pantries, soup kitchens, churches, schools, and shelters who strive to feed more than 210,000 people who struggle with hunger throughout eastern Michigan. For more information, visit fbem.org

Headquartered in Detroit, Gleaners serves five Southeast Michigan counties: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, and Monroe. Gleaners provides food to more than 400 partner agencies, including soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and others across the region, and supplements the efforts of those partners by offering direct-service, drive-up grocery distributions. In its fiscal year 2022, Gleaners distributed more than 47 million pounds of food to neighbors in need. Every dollar donated provides three meals, and 92 cents of every donated dollar goes to food and food programs. For more information, visit gcfb.org.

