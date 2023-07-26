Clinitouch continues international remote health tech expansion with new partner in the Caribbean

A patient using the Clinitouch remote patient monitoring app at home Clinitouch and Radiant Technologies Limited logo

Ground-breaking new partnership between Clinitouch and Radiant Technologies Ltd will bring proven remote monitoring software to patients in Trinidad and Tobago.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinitouch has joined forces with a leading telecommunications organisation to help deliver better connected healthcare services to the island of Trinidad and Tobago.

The remote monitoring technology, developed by UK-based Spirit Health and powered by Microsoft Azure, allows medical professionals to track people’s health from anywhere, helping to provide better care outside of hospitals & clinics.

The partnership comes as Trinidad and Tobago faces a growing burden of chronic health conditions, including heart disease, cancer, respiratory diseases and diabetes. The rise, which is also seen across the Caribbean and United States, adds additional pressure on already overwhelmed healthcare resources.

By adding the Clinitouch patient software into its existing portfolio of telecommunications services, Radiant Technologies Limited will be able to provide healthcare organisations with real-time remote measurement of patients’ vital signs and symptoms. This allows medical teams to provide more enhanced care from any location, enabling improved access at a more affordable cost – especially for chronic conditions.

Anthony Manboadh, CEO at Radiant Technologies Limited, commented: “Clinitouch acts as a conduit between patients and clinical teams, helping to enhance healthcare and drive efficiency at an affordable price. We’re very excited to bring the software to the Caribbean for the first time and we look forward to announcing our first project soon.”

Grant Ricker, Head of International Partnerships at Clinitouch, added: “Radiant Technologies Limited has emerged as an exceptional partner, and we couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with them to introduce our tried-and-tested remote monitoring software to the Caribbean. This partnership represents a significant milestone in delivering improved solutions for local healthcare systems, and we firmly believe that Radiant's extensive presence and expertise in the region will play a pivotal role in creating a profound impact on healthcare access and delivery.”

The UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) helped to broker the deal by connecting Clinitouch to forward-thinking health tech organisations in the country, leading to a successful application from Radiant Technologies Limited to join the Partner Program.

Her Excellency Harriet Cross, British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago at the DBT, said: “We’re proud to play our part in connecting innovative UK companies with opportunities to make a real difference to lives here in Trinidad and Tobago. In this case, a simple introduction has led to an exciting new healthcare partnership between Clinitouch and Radiant Technologies Limited and we look forward to seeing its successful impact in the coming months and years.”

Clinitouch has proven results in the UK’s NHS since 2011, helping to connect patients with their clinical teams from home. The multi-award-winning technology is behind one of the biggest healthcare at home projects in the UK, and now powers over 25 remote monitoring pathways across diseases including diabetes, heart failure and COPD.

The technology is now being expanded into multiple new territories worldwide via a DBT-backed global partnership program. Following its launch in South Africa last month, this new partnership in the Caribbean continues the global expansion of this leading health technology.

More countries will be announced soon, and companies interested in introducing the tech to their respective countries are encouraged to apply for the program.

For more information about Clinitouch and the recently launched Partner Program, visit www.clinitouch.com/partner-program.

