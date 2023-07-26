Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,727 in the last 365 days.

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market is Expected to Accumulate a Value of US$ 6.1 Billion by Registering a CAGR of 20.3% in the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031: TMR Study

Rapid rate of adoption of advanced packaging technologies in semiconductor manufacturing is expected to bolster demand for e-beam wafer inspection systems

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global e-beam wafer inspection system market was valued at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 6.1 Bn by 2031.

High-energy electron beams (e-beams) are widely utilized to analyze the architecture of integrated circuits. Surge in demand for wafers with advanced nodes, especially 7- and 5-nm process nodes, is anticipated to broaden the market outlook. Significant usage of these nodes in next-generation memory chips and logic ICs is anticipated to create significant business opportunities for companies in the market.

Rise in demand for advanced packaging technologies in high-performance microprocessors and low-power application processors is bolstering the market. Advancements in IC fabrication processes are bolstering the demand for E-beam wafer inspection systems. Constant pursuit of chipmakers on over-scaling of chips is anticipated to broaden the market outlook.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15884

Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth

Market Snapshot:

 Report Coverage  Details
 Market Revenue  US$ 1.1 Bn
 Estimated Value  US$ 6.1 Bn
 Growth Rate -  CAGR  20.3%  
 Forecast Period  2023-2031
 No. of Pages  166 Pages
 Market Segmentation  By Type, Wafer Node, Application, End-use Industry
 Regions Covered  North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
 Companies Covered  Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Hitachi Ltd., Holon co., ltd., KLA Corporation, MKS Instruments, Inc., PDF Solutions, Photo electron Soul Inc., TASMIT, Inc., Telemark Factory, ZEISS Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology

Key Findings of Study

Significant Demand for Multi Beam Wafer Inspection System

Companies are exploring new strategies for mask and wafer defect inspection. These are anticipated to broaden the e-beam wafer inspection system market outlook. In terms of type, the multi beam segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to significant demand for this system in high-volume industrial applications. High throughput of the system is a key advantage over its single beam counterpart.

Increase in Adoption of Semiconductor Device Nodes Propelling Market Development

2.5 D and 3D structures are gathering traction in semiconductor packaging, which in turn is likely to bolster the demand for novel inspection systems. Foundry customers are actively focusing on reducing the cost of fabricating these chips. The trend is likely to accelerate market development.

Rise in adoption of advanced semiconductor device fabrication technologies is likely to bolster the application of e-beam wafer inspection systems. For instance, extensive demand for extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) in the semiconductor industry has augmented the market size.

Increase in demand for e-beam wafer inspection systems in sub-20nm pattern and sub-10nm pattern defect analysis presents significant opportunities to companies in the market. E-beam inspection system offers end-users comprehensive defectivity information needed to make quality EUV masks.

Direct Purchase This Premium Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=15884&ltype=S

Key Drivers of E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market

  • Continuous advancements in fabrication technologies used in the semiconductor industry are expected to result in shrinkage of semiconductor device nodes. Increase in trend of utilization of these technologies, especially lithography techniques (the core orienting processes of chipmaking), to shrink the transistor dimensions is likely to bolster usage of e-beam wafer inspection systems.
  • Significant demand for advanced packaging technologies in the semiconductor industry in numerous developing and developed countries is expected to bolster opportunities in the e-beam wafer inspection system market.

Regional Landscape

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for a major market share during the forecast period. The market in the region is characterized by the presence of several semiconductor companies and foundries in China, India, and Japan.

Rise in demand for advanced chips in the telecommunications industry and surge in usage of semiconductors in renewable energy sector applications are expected to augment market value in the region in the next few years.

North America is a lucrative market for e-beam wafer inspection systems. Significant R&D activities in wafer technologies and rapid expansion of the semiconductor industry in North America are anticipated to fuel market development in the region in the near future.

Surge in demand for advanced ICs in internet-of-Things (IoT) and automotive applications is expected to create substantial opportunities for companies in the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=15884

Competition Landscape

Most prominent companies in the market are focusing on offering inspection systems for high-volume production lines.

Key companies in the e-beam wafer inspection system industry are

  • Applied Materials Inc.
  • ASML Holding N.V.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Holon Co. Ltd.
  • KLA Corporation
  • MKS Instruments, Inc.
  • PDF Solutions
  • TASMIT, Inc.
  • Telemark Factory
  • ZEISS Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology

Segmentation

The global market is segmented based on

Type

  • Single Beam
  • Multi Beam

Wafer Node

  • Mature Nodes (Above 10 nm)
  • Advanced Nodes (10 nm, 7nm, 5nm, below)

Application

  • Logic Chips
  • Memory Chips
  • Others

End-use Industry

  • Automotive
  • Consumer Electronics
  • IT & Telecom
  • Industrial
  • Others (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, etc.)

Region

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market is Expected to Accumulate a Value of US$ 6.1 Billion by Registering a CAGR of 20.3% in the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031: TMR Study

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more