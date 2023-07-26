Aerospace Robotics Market : Automation and AI Transforming the Aviation Industry From 2021 to 2030

Aerospace Robotics Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The aerospace robotics market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.69% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of technology, the traditional segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the collaborative segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an analysis of the global aerospace robotics market, across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 impact on the aerospace robotics market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import-export of raw material items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in availability of important raw materials for manufacturing aerospace robot components.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advanced aerospace robotics components across the globe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By technology, the collaborative segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the others (cutting, assembly automation, and material handling) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on type, the others (cylindrical, spherical, SCARA, and parallel) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

The global aerospace robotics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB, Electroimpact Inc., AV & R, JH Robotics, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Universal Robots A/S, OC Robotics, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.