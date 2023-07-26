EMU Publishes Joint Scientific Article within the Cooperation of University of Oxford

With the contributions of researchers of Eastern Mediterranean University, Arts and Sciences Faculty, Biological Sciences Department, the joint research project of EMU, University of Oxford, Cyprus Women Health Research Association (KISAD) and Cyprus Women Health Research Initiative (KISAA) which is carried out by Dr. Nilüfer Rahmioğlu Ramiz from the University of Oxford is published on 8 July 2023 in the highly prestigious journal PLOS ONE (https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0287469). The project is the first extensive research conducted the cesarean birth and breast feeding rates in Northern Cyprus between 1981 and 2017.

Although cesarean delivery is a life-saving medical intervention when necessary, overuse of this method can lead to unavoidable health problems and death. The effect of cesarean section on breastfeeding has not been fully determined yet, and data on cesarean section rates and breastfeeding practices in Northern Cyprus are quite limited. Aiming to fill this gap, this study aimed to examine the relationships between cesarean delivery and breastfeeding. For this review, the researchers analyzed data covering 2,836 first pregnancy periods. As a result of the research, the rate of cesarean section in the TRNC was 72.5 percent, 7 times more than the rate predicted by the World Health Organization.