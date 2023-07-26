Submit Release
Robot Design and Coding Workshop Organised for Children with the Collaboration of EMU-CEC and EMU SCT Continues

The Masterkids Robot Design and Coding Workshop, organised for children with the collaboration of the Eastern Mediterranean University Continuing Education Center (EMU-CEC) and EMU School of Computing and Technology (EMU SCT), will continue throughout the month of July. The workshop, conducted by Masterkids instructors, utilizes Lego Education, a licensed product of Lego, to teach children aged 5 and above, allowing them to create various designs using Legos. The Robot Design and Coding Workshop, taking place as a summer school program, will conclude after the completion of the first group training on Friday, 28 July, 2023.

Registrations have opened for the second group of the Masterkids Robot Design and Coding Workshop. The training sessions will take place every Friday in August (4, 11, 18, 25 August 2023) in the computer laboratories of EMU SCT. According to the announcement made by EMU-CEC, parents who wish to enroll their children in the second group can do so by filling out the application form available at the following link: https://sem.emu.edu.tr/tr/basvuru/online-basvuru. Detailed information about the workshop can be obtained by contacting EMU-CEC's social media accounts (Facebook: Eastern Mediterranean University – Continuing Education Center, Instagram: @dau_surekli_egitim_merkezi) or by sending an email to dausem@emu.edu.tr.

