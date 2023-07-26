Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Business and Economics Hosted Expert Economist Zehra Pınar Sevinç

The seminar titled "Preparing the Digitally Competent Generation, focused on solving questions, as Problem Solving individuals for the Business World" organized by the Career Office of the EMU Faculty of Business and Economics was delivered by Expert Economist, Academician, and Author Zehra Pınar Sevinç. Sevinç discussed the topics of personal portfolio and file preparation that should be done before entering the business world with EMU students during the seminar. She provided information about her books titled "Oh No, Money!" and "Oh No, Business Life!" and also discussed the preparations required for job applications.

At the end of the conference, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tümer, Head of the EMU Faculty of Business and Economics, Department of Business Administration, presented a gift to Expert Economist Zehra Pınar Sevinç.

Zehra Pınar Sevinç completed her undergraduate studies in the Department of Economics at Hacettepe University. She also conducted her postgraduate specialization in the same department. With 10 years of experience in managerial positions in the private sector and the last 21 years holding the titles of Protocol Director and Expert Economist in an autonomous institution, she continues to teach young people as an academic staff member at Ankara Hacettepe and Atılım Universities. In addition to all these responsibilities, she has also published the books "Oh No, Money!" and "Oh No, Business Life!"