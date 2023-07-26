Keyway Partners with Esusu to Advance Credit- and Wealth-Building Opportunities For Residents

The new partnership will increase financial empowerment, bolster inclusive economic growth, and strengthen ESG commitments

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyway , the AI-powered real estate investment manager, announced today a new partnership with Esusu , the leading financial technology company leveraging rent reporting for credit-building, to make Esusu’s rent reporting platform available to Keyway’s multifamily real estate portfolio.



Through this new partnership, Keyway’s residents can now build credit through their on-time rent payments. Esusu will report on-time rent payments – including prior rent payments for the past 24 months – for Keyway’s residents to the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Transunion, and Experian). The partnership will also allow Keyway’s residents the opportunity to access rent relief managed by Stable Home Fund, a partner non-profit organization, which helps residents at risk for missing a rental payment to stay on track.

“We are honored to partner with Esusu to help advance credit- and wealth-building opportunities for our residents,” said Matias Recchia, Co-Founder & CEO of Keyway. “This partnership will unlock greater equity for renters while driving inclusive economic growth and strengthening ESG commitments.”

In addition to improving their credit score, Keyway’s residents will have access to the Esusu Renters Marketplace , where they have the opportunity to access other financial literacy and credit education courses to help support their path to financial independence and success.

“We are proud to partner with Keyway, whose established commitment to social impact and community preservation made them a natural partner in our mission to help build healthier financial futures for renters across the country,” said Samir Goel and Wemimo Abbey, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu. “This partnership with Keyway will provide access to credit and wealth-building opportunities for renters who have historically had limited options to build credit, and help bridge the racial wealth gap.”

Keyway is the AI-powered real estate investment manager. The company has raised $40 million from leading venture capital investors, including Camber Creek, Canvas Ventures, Parker 89, Thomvest, Montage Ventures, FJ Labs, and Crosscut. To learn more about Keyway, please visit www.whykeyway.com .

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 4 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

