The Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market Is Expected to Reach $15.89 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

The global field programmable gate array market is experiencing growth due to various factors, such as FPGA is adaptable, effective, uses less power than a microprocessor, requires less time for development, and has low non-recurrent engineering (NRE) costs. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global market share.

Portland, OR, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global field programmable gate array market generated $7.18 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $15.89 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the shifting market trends, leading market segments, important investment areas, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. Leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders can use the report as a source of information to develop strategies for the future and take steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $7.18 Billion Market Size in 2030 $15.89 Billion CAGR 8.4% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Technology, Application, Type, and Region Drivers Low/no non-recurring expenses (NRE) Reusability Simple design cycle Opportunities Reduced power consumption and higher bandwidth requirement in high-end applications Restraints High power consumption



COVID-19 Scenario:



The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global field programmable gate array market. Due to the huge workforce of enterprises, people work from home across the globe. As a result, tourism decreased, which in turn decreased demand for FPGA. Although the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted fieldwork on several significant projects,

These new projects had been put on hold all over the world, which had a negative impact on demand across several industries, including manufacturing, industrial, and retail. While raw material sourcing had little impact on market participants, shipping costs and wait times remain significant issues.

Furthermore, the pandemic has increased the importance of investments in the creation of smart cities, and due to this, the demand for FPGAs has gained traction after the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global field programmable gate array market based on type, technology, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, potential investors, and new entrants in identifying the sub-segments that should be targeted for growth in the upcoming years.

By technology, the SRAM segment held the largest share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global field programmable gate array market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the flash segment would display the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030. The EEPROM, Antifuse, and Others (EPROM and PROM) are also analyzed in the report.

By application, the telecom segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global field programmable gate array market revenue in 2020 and is projected to rule the roost by 2030. Simultaneously, the consumer electronics segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The data processing, industrial, military & aerospace, automotive, and others segments are also discussed in the report.

By type, the high-end FPGA segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global field programmable gate array market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the low-end FPGA segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The mid-end FPGA segment is also studied in the report.

By region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global field programmable gate array market revenue, and is likely to dominate its position throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global field programmable gate array market report include Altera Corporation, QuickLogic Corporation, Teledyne e2v Ltd., Atmel Corporation, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, ARM Ltd., Xilinx Inc., and Cypress Semiconductors Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies, including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others, to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report helps formulate the business performance and developments of the top players.

Field Programmable Gate Array Market Key Segments:

By Technology

EEPROM

Antifuse



SRAM

Flash

Others (EPROM and PROM)

By Application

Data processing

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Military & Aerospace

Automotive

Telecom



Others

By Type

High-end FPGA

Mid-end FPGA

Low-end FPGA



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)







LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

