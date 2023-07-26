Atlantica to Present Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 1

July 26, 2023 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.

Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 8:00 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will also hold meetings with investors on August 23, 2023 at the Seaport 12th Annual Summer Virtual Investor Conference, on September 5, 2023 at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference, and on September 7, 2023 at the CIBC Renewables & Clean Energy Conference.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: +1-646-664-1960 (US), +44 (0) 20-3936-2999 (UK) or +1-613-699-6539 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 242281. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 15 minutes in advance.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.



About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas and heat, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).