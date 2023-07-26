Semiconductor in Military and Aerospace Market : Enabling Next-Generation Defense Technologies From 2022 to 2031

Semiconductor in Military and Aerospace Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Semiconductor in Military and Aerospace Market by Component (Sensors, Memory, Opto Electronics, Logic, Micro, Analog, and Others), Technology (Surface Mount Technology and Through-Hole Technology), End Use (Military and Aerospace), and Application (Communication, Navigation, Global Positioning System (GPS) and Surveillance, Imaging, Radar and Earth Observation, Munitions, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global semiconductor in the military and aerospace industry is expected to generate $6.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $12.9 billion in 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

North America is looking forward to strengthen its domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry, therefore, in the U.S., government introduced a $54.2 billion CHIPS Act, which provides investment and incentive funds to build semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Moreover, North America increasingly invests on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, which in turn demand for enhanced semiconductor products, and are key factors expected to drive the semiconductor in military and aerospace market in North America. For instance, in March 2022, Vicor Corp. radiation-fault-tolerant DC-DC converter power modules use in Boeing-manufactured O3b mPOWER satellites. The O3b mPOWER ecosystem is a constellation of satellites in medium earth orbit (MEO) that SES use for delivering global connectivity services to customers across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the semiconductor in military and aerospace market in a negative manner owing to commute restrictions, shutdown of semiconductor products manufacturing plants and weak financial performance of market players during the COVID-19 period. However, post pandemic, several countries are focusing on upgrading or modernizing their existing military aircraft fleet, which is expected to create demand for semiconductor components, and will supplement the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Boeing received a contract from the U.S. Deaprtment of Defense (DoD) for the development of new systems for Japan Air Self-Defense Force's (JASDF) F-15 Eagle Super Interceptors fleet.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By component, the memory segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By technology, the through-hole technology segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end use, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the communication, navigation, global positioning system & surveillance segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

Analog Devices, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (Xilinx Inc.)

