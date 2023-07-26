Trauma Fixation Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 12.3 Billion by 2032 at 4.22% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trauma Fixation Devices Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Trauma Fixation Devices Market Information By Product, Surgical Site, Material, End User And Region - Forecast till 2032", the market size was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 8.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.22% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032)

Market Scope:

Devices known as trauma fixation devices have effectively treated people who have experienced trauma due to exposure to traumatic events, including accidents and fatalities. Disposable implants and devices with nano-coating are a few of the gadgets that have become increasingly popular in recent years. The market for trauma fixation devices is anticipated to be primarily driven by rising demand in hospital departments and outpatient surgeries. Depending on the degree of the injury, trauma devices are among the clinical techniques utilized in trauma care. Any physical harm brought on by an external force is called trauma, including burns, sprains, strains, fractures, and dislocations. These techniques are used particularly in cases involving long bones, such as fractures. The upper and lower extremities, including the thigh, knee joint, leg, and spine, are among the various sites the trauma devices can treat. Polymeric materials are also used more frequently in trauma devices to improve outcomes.

These mostly consist of devices for fixing bones, like screws and plates. Trauma is any wound or harm sustained by a live body due to force or violence. According to that notion, medical professionals deal with various difficulties. Bone fractures and ailments like cancers that assault bone tissue are among the most frequent. In addition, thanks to technologically sophisticated items like bioresorbable implants and nano-coated devices, there is an increase in the market for trauma fixation devices. The growing elderly population, the prevalence of degenerative bone conditions, and the rise in sports injuries globally are key reasons for boosting the market. Improvements to current trauma fixation devices may also help support product demand in the coming years. Stainless steel trauma fixation items are predicted to account for the highest share of the market due to characteristics including excellent corrosion resistance in oxygen-rich settings.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 12.3 Billion CAGR 4.22% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Surgical Site, Material And End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Demand for trauma fixation devices in hospitals is driving the market growth Rising rates of traffic accidents and injuries around the world as well as increased awareness of trauma devices.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Competitive Landscape:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

R&D Systems

Janssen-Cilag Pty Ltd.

Aviva Systems Biology

Bio-Techne Corporation

Elpiscience BioPharma

Eli Lilly and Co.

GigaGen Inc.

Abcam plc

Merck KGaA

Proteintech Group, Inc.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

The primary development engine for the global market for trauma fixation devices is the rising prevalence of various degenerative illnesses in advanced economies worldwide. Additionally, the need for trauma fixation devices is anticipated to rise in the coming years as the global geriatric population expands. Rising traffic accidents worldwide could cause trauma among various demographic segments, stimulate demand for trauma fixation devices, and strengthen the industry. Due to the rising demand for trauma fixation devices among victims of auto accidents, hospitals are expected to provide the largest contributions to the market for trauma fixation devices overall in the future. The number of elderly people in the world is rising quickly.

As people get older, there is a corresponding rise in the number of senior patients admitted to hospitals with fatal traumatic injuries. Additionally, there is an increase in demand for physical injury diagnosis and treatment due to an increasing number of musculoskeletal illnesses. As a result, there is a growing need for trauma fixation devices in the world's healthcare system. Technology advancements in trauma fixation devices give people mobility, dexterity, and functional abilities. Because of these developments, there is no longer any need for excision surgery or long-term disruption of muscles, bones, or tendons.

Restraints

Trauma fixation devices have a variety of dangers and health issues, and some require additional surgical intervention to be fixed, which is likely to reduce consumer demand for them. Thus, it is anticipated that the health issues related to trauma fixation devices will limit the growth of the worldwide trauma fixation market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The market for trauma fixation devices saw a major decrease in demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The market for trauma fixation devices is anticipated to largely be driven by rising demand in hospital departments and outpatient surgeries.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by material and consists of carbon fiber, metallic implants, hybrid implants, bioabsorbable implants, and grafts and orthobiologics. The market includes orthopedic surgical facilities, clinics, and hospitals as end users. Upper extremities and lower extremities are included in the surgical sites segment of the market. Both internal and external fixator devices are available on the market.

Trauma Fixation Devices Market Regional Insights

Future growth in North America Trauma Fixation Devices is anticipated. The demand for trauma fixation devices decreased after COVID-19 was introduced. The decrease in fracture patients and the postponement of orthopedic procedures are the main causes. The rise in geriatric patients, the prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone illnesses, and the rise in burn cases are the main drivers of market expansion.

The region's market will expand due to the region's aging population and increased rates of bone degenerative disorders like osteoporosis and arthritis. Over forty million individuals on the continent suffer from osteoarthritis, which the CDC lists as one of the most prevalent types of arthritis. The illness is also the leading global contributor to disability. The burden of degenerative bone diseases is anticipated to rise with life expectancy and rising obesity rates throughout Europe, increasing the need for trauma-fixing devices.

