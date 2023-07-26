Nanodems announces Technology Partnership with Avigilon
Nanodems Corporation, the integrated physical security automation software company, announces Technology Partnership with AvigilonBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanodems Corporation is now a confirmed technology partner for Avigilon, a subsidiary of Motorola Solutions. With this technology partnership, Nanodems Integration Server is now integrated with Avigilon Control Center. The partnership provides businesses the ability to receive alerts from their Avigilon products and visualize threats and activities combined with other systems through Nanodems PSIM software.
This integration enables users to view and control Avigilon cameras and video recorders through Nanodems’ easy-to-use interface. AI-assisted detection feature of NDIS also immediately detects device issues, including blur, tampering, and lighting, and notifies authorized users through its Alarm Management feature. Users are also able to control PTZ cameras on live footage and associate cameras with access control devices, inputs, outputs, and other IoT devices, allowing organizations to keep their premises safe & secure.
The integration's primary goal is to provide businesses with complete situational awareness through full integration with Avigilon devices across all locations, secure connections, and minimization of system downtime. This integration will deliver the effectiveness and operational management for a converged security platform to businesses.
By combining the capabilities of Avigilon products and Nanodems software, efficient use of existing investments will be possible. The PSIM software acts as a centralized hub, receiving real-time data from security assets, such as live footage, hardware issues, and many other features. This integration enhances the accuracy and reliability of different systems and creates a seamless connection between them.
About Nanodems Corporation
Nanodems Corporation, a Burlington, Massachusetts-based manufacturer, is a leader in the physical security information management (PSIM) industry, helping organizations worldwide to streamline operations, mitigate risk, and centralize control of all their security assets and systems.
One seamless application that centralizes control, management, and monitoring of your security ecosystem, including closed circuit television systems (CCTV), perimeter intrusion detection systems, access control systems and many more.
