BigShort Launches Revolutionary Platform that Offers Real-Time Market Data and Insights into Market Maker Actions

BigShort's powerful data visualizations allow retail traders the ability to gain an unprecedented advantage

CAMAS, Wash., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigShort , an innovator of stock market data analytics software, today unveiled a first-of-its-kind data visualization platform for retail traders. With unrivaled insight into various market maker actions, BigShort cuts down the decision-making process and allows retail traders to make more informed trades while avoiding exploitation by industry whales. BigShort was developed to disrupt the trading industry and expose smart money subterfuge.



“The online trading space is highly competitive, but no other platform offers retail traders full access to options, darkpool, and market maker data in a single, unified, real-time candlestick chart,” said Tae Jo, Founder and CEO of BigShort. “The market is not only volatile and unpredictable, but it moves in milliseconds. Today’s traders often find themselves entering a position just to see the price immediately move in the opposite direction. We’re changing the game by giving an inside look into market maker behavior in real-time, allowing traders to get ahead of big breakouts and reversals in price.”

Most analytics platforms for retail investors only offer option flow data. BigShort goes beyond the traditional, utilizing a vast amount of data flows not available to the public. Processed by the company’s proprietary algorithms, traders are afforded a full suite of products including Short Squeeze, SmartFlow, Manipulation, OptionFlow and the Spodin phone alert system, setting the company apart from the competition.

BigShort’s platform has been in Beta testing with a private group including tech VCs and hedge fund managers and has received positive feedback. To learn more about BigShort, visit www.bigshort.com or join the discussion on the company’s Reddit and Discord communities.

About BigShort

Founded and based in Camas, Washington, BigShort’s mission is to empower retail traders by providing real-time data visualizations and insights that reveal the actions of market makers. BigShort sets itself apart from others in the space with its proprietary indicators including Short Squeeze, SmartFlow, Manipulation, OptionFlow, and the Spodin phone alert system. The industry-disruptive tech created by Tae Jo, with more than 20 years of market experience, allows traders to make better informed trades. To learn more, visit www.bigshort.com .