Natural Health Trends to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2nd

HONG KONG, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chris Sharng, Natural Health Trends’ President, and Scott Davidson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (International) Conference ID: 13739190 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1618885&tp_key=88a2fd9f8e

Replay: For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2023 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13739190.





About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

CONTACT:

Scott Davidson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Natural Health Trends Corp.

Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800

Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888

investor.relations@nhtglobal.com