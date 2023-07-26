Perfect Grace in an Imperfect World: Inspiring Tales of Strength and Courage — EM Johnson’s New Book
UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a book that is sure to inspire us and help us form a deeper connection to God, E.M. Johnson is delighted to announce the publication of her newest book, Imperfect Lives, Perfect Grace. The book tells the bittersweet tales of the lives of two Biblical women, Leah and Tamar, and the way they persevered when faced with harsh realities with an unwavering faith in God.
Johnson’s book encourages the readers to learn from the lives of these inspiring women, who were a source of strength and immortalized in the Holy pages for all those who came after them till the end of times, setting examples of how it is only with God’s grace that we are able to overcome the darkness that surrounds us in our lives.
Imperfect Lives, Perfect Grace is a hope for all those who are lost and trying to find their place in this world, as well as for those who have gone wayward from the path of God, by giving us a reminder that His blessings are unconditional and uncountable, gracing us with miraculous outs when all seems lost, and showing us the way in situations we feel hopeless in.
E.M. Johnson, in his book, retells the accounts of Leah and Tamar’s lives as they are faced with many betrayals, heartbreaks, and tragedies that ultimately make them outcasts in their own society, despite being the victims themselves. Deceitfully getting stuck in a marriage forced upon her husband Jacob, Leah tries to win his affection. As time goes by and his love for her sister, Rachael, becomes more apparent, Leah turns to the love within herself by keeping her efforts persistent and having faith in God that He will ease her pain and show her the fruits of her efforts, not once wavering.
Not unlike Leah, Tamar is forced to live a nightmare when she gets sexually assaulted by her half-brother Amnon, only to find comfort in the arms of her brother Absalom, sent by God to comfort her at her lowest, reaffirming her faith in Him by giving her the strength to face the society that so easily shunned her. By telling these Biblical tales in a setting that is more fictional, E.M. Johnson’s book helps us readers relate to and empathize with the situations Leah and Tamar face, which are also lived by many women today, and becomes a source of stability and influence for many.
E.M. Johnson’s Imperfect Lives, Perfect Grace is now available on the official website, along with Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Imperfect-Lives-Perfect-Grace-Story/dp/B0C5PCX9QS).
Dr. E.M Johnson
Dr. E.M Johnson
