E-KYC Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Acuant, Jumio, Onfido
The Latest Released E-KYC market study has evaluated the future growth potential of E-KYC market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Acuant (United States), EverCompliant (United States), Jumio Corporation (United States), Onfido (United Kingdom), Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Au10tix (Israel), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. (India), Trust Stamp (United States), Panamax Inc. (United States)
Definition:
Electronic Know Your Customer or E-KYC is a procedure wherein the customerâ€™s identity is identified and verified. The process consists of series of checks at the first time of relationship with the customer. It basically verifies who the person is and cross-checks that he is who he says he is, taking into consideration all the documents and his personification. The electronic know your customer or E-KYC is the electronic process that is used by various organizations and enterprises like banks, offices, telecom companies, financial institutions, insurance companies, and others. In this process, the customer's identity and the address where he is staying are verified with all the possible sources with the help of electronic technology. Because this process provides customers with a better experience rather than the manual process of verification which takes a lot of time. E-KYC is the expression used to describe the digitalization and the online conception of the KYC process. The E-KYC process also minimizes the cost while the process of verification. Falsification of identity, forging signatures and phishing is very common. Specialist businesses dedicated to technical compliance solutions have developed completely secure E-KYC processes with zero margins for the commission of these counterfeiting offenses and related crimes.
Market Trends:
• The Rising Number of Identity-Related Frauds
• Increasing Cloud Adoption, Growing Internal and External Threats, And the Internet of Things (IoT)
Market Drivers:
• Escalating Requirement for Minimizing Manual Errors
• Increase in the Services like Digital Payment and Digital Onboarding
• Increasing Importance of Compliance Management
Market Opportunities:
• Ease in Conducting Transactions & Account Opening
• Reduction in Compliance Cost Thus Making It Easier to Serve to Low-Income Customers
SWOT Analysis on E-KYC Players
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of E-KYC
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Acuant (United States), EverCompliant (United States), Jumio Corporation (United States), Onfido (United Kingdom), Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Au10tix (Israel), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. (India), Trust Stamp (United States), Panamax Inc. (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
