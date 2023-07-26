Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,674 in the last 365 days.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 and Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

  • net income was $15.0 million compared to $6.7 million;
  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.90 compared to $0.40;
  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.39% compared to 0.69%;
  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 12.85% compared to 6.21%;
  • net interest income was $43.9 million compared to $41.5 million;
  • net interest margin was 4.32% compared to 4.55%;
  • provision for credit losses was $405,000 compared to $8.8 million;
  • noninterest income was $6.9 million compared to $8.3 million;
  • net organic loan growth was $13.2 million, or 1.5% annualized, compared to $104.1 million, or 14.2% annualized; and
  • cash dividends of $0.10 per share totaling $1.7 million for both periods.

Results for the year ended June 30, 2023 include the impact of the merger of Quantum Capital Corp. ("Quantum") into the Company effective February 12, 2023. The addition of Quantum contributed total assets of $656.7 million, including loans of $561.9 million, and $570.6 million of deposits, all reflecting the impact of purchase accounting adjustments. Merger-related expenses of $5.5 million were recognized during the year ended June 30, 2023, while a $5.3 million provision for credit losses was recognized during the fiscal year to establish allowances for credit losses on both Quantum's loan portfolio and off-balance-sheet credit exposure.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 compared to the previous year:

  • net income was $44.6 million compared to $35.7 million;
  • diluted EPS was $2.80 compared to $2.23;
  • ROA was 1.16% compared to 1.01%;
  • ROE was 10.43% compared to 9.00%;
  • net interest income was $157.4 million compared to $110.8 million;
  • net interest margin was 4.38% compared to 3.38%;
  • provision for credit losses was $15.4 million compared to a net benefit of $592,000;
  • noninterest income was $31.1 million compared to $39.1 million;
  • net organic loan growth was $321.1 million, or 11.8%, compared to $91.2 million, or 3.4%; and
  • cash dividends of $0.39 per share totaling $6.2 million compared to $0.35 per share totaling $5.5 million.

The unrealized loss on our available for sale investment portfolio was $5.3 million, or 3.4% of book value as of June 30, 2023, compared to $3.1 million, or 2.4% of book value as of June 30, 2022. No held to maturity securities were held as of either date.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on August 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2023.

“The continuation of our strong quarterly financial results is the collective impact of our teammates believing in our vision and executing daily for our customers and each other,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. Our focus in recent quarters has been prudent growth in our loan portfolio while continuing to manage changes in liquidity. Overall, total loans were up slightly from last quarter, driven by an intentional shift to commercial and industrial lending while reducing commercial real estate lending. Consistent with many other institutions, in response to a downward trend in deposit balances in recent quarters, we have increased our wholesale borrowings while strengthening our contingent liquidity position.

“Our 4.32% net interest margin for the quarter continues to be strong relative to the industry, decreasing for the first time after two years of expansion. In addition, this was the first full quarter where the positive impact of our merger with Quantum was reflected in our financial results, contributing to the improvement in our annualized return on assets to 1.39%. Consistent with prior periods, credit quality remains strong with nonperforming classified credits at historically low levels.

“Lastly, our Board of Directors recently approved moving our fiscal year end from June 30th to December 31st. Although additional cost to execute the change will be incurred, we believe the benefits of aligning our year end with other high-performing commercial banks outweigh these one-time expenses.”

WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Net Income. Net income totaled $15.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $6.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $8.3 million, or 122.9%. The results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were positively impacted by a $2.4 million increase in net interest income, an $8.4 million decrease in the provision for credit losses and a $4.7 million decrease in merger-related expenses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the Company's distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned/
Paid 		  Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned/
Paid 		  Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans receivable(1) $ 3,769,449     $ 56,122     5.97 %   $ 3,413,641     $ 47,908     5.69 %
Debt securities available for sale   164,105       1,338     3.27       156,778       1,183     3.06  
Other interest-earning assets(2)   138,420       1,671     4.84       124,120       1,575     5.15  
Total interest-earning assets   4,071,974       59,131     5.82       3,694,539       50,666     5.56  
Other assets   270,410               253,746          
Total assets $ 4,342,384             $ 3,948,285          
Liabilities and equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 639,250     $ 1,148     0.72 %   $ 645,011     $ 976     0.61 %
Money market accounts   1,261,590       6,539     2.08       1,133,415       4,338     1.55  
Savings accounts   217,997       49     0.09       230,820       48     0.08  
Certificate accounts   641,256       4,926     3.08       515,326       2,502     1.97  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,760,093       12,662     1.84       2,524,572       7,864     1.26  
Junior subordinated debt   9,954       218     8.78       5,299       109     8.34  
Borrowings   169,134       2,355     5.58       98,400       1,239     5.11  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,939,181       15,235     2.08       2,628,271       9,212     1.42  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   879,303               830,510          
Other liabilities   55,268               49,674          
Total liabilities   3,873,752               3,508,455          
Stockholders' equity   468,632               439,830          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,342,384             $ 3,948,285          
Net earning assets $ 1,132,793             $ 1,066,268          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   138.54 %             140.57 %        
Non-tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 43,896             $ 41,454      
Interest rate spread         3.74 %           4.14 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.32 %           4.55 %
Tax-equivalent(4)                      
Net interest income     $ 44,194             $ 41,744      
Interest rate spread         3.77 %           4.17 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.35 %           4.58 %

(1)    Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2)    Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments, and deposits in other banks.
(3)    Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)    Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $298 and $290 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased $8.5 million, or 16.7%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, which was driven by an $8.2 million, or 17.1%, increase in interest income on loans. The overall increase in average yield and balances was the result of a continual rise in interest rates and inclusion of Quantum's loan portfolio for a full quarter compared to roughly half a quarter in the prior period. Accretion income on acquired loans of $973,000 and $353,000 was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans.

Total interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased $6.0 million, or 65.4%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, the result of a $4.8 million, or 61.0%, increase in interest expense on deposits and a $1.1 million, or 90.1%, increase on interest expense on borrowings. The increase can be traced to increases in the average cost of funds, primarily the result of a continual rise in market interest rates, and outstanding balances across funding sources, most significantly a result of the Quantum merger.

The following table shows, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

  Increase / (Decrease)   Total
  Due to   Increase/
(Dollars in thousands) Volume   Rate   (Decrease)
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable $ 5,610     $ 2,604     $ 8,214  
Debt securities available for sale   70       85       155  
Other interest-earning assets   200       (104 )     96  
Total interest-earning assets   5,880       2,585       8,465  
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing checking accounts   4       168       172  
Money market accounts   562       1,639       2,201  
Savings accounts   (2 )     3       1  
Certificate accounts   666       1,758       2,424  
Junior subordinated debt   98       11       109  
Borrowings   917       199       1,116  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,245       3,778       6,023  
Net increase in interest income         $ 2,442  

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:

  Three Months Ended        
  June 30,   March 31,        
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   $ Change   % Change
Provision (benefit) for credit losses              
Loans $ 910     $ 8,360     $ (7,450 )   (89 )%
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure   (505 )     400       (905 )   (226 )
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 405     $ 8,760     $ (8,355 )   (95 )%

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.2 million during the quarter:

  • $0.1 million provision driven by changes in the loan mix.
  • $0.3 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $0.1 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $0.1 million during the quarter:

  • $4.9 million provision to establish an allowance on Quantum's loan portfolio.
  • $2.0 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.
  • $1.2 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $0.2 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the $0.5 million benefit for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of changes in the balance and mix of loan commitments as well as changes in the projected economic forecast outlined above. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a provision of $0.4 million was also recorded to establish an allowance on Quantum's off-balance-sheet credit exposure.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $1.4 million, or 17.1%, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Changes in selected components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,        
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,393     $ 2,256     $ 137     6 %
Loan income and fees   792       562       230     41  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,109       1,811       (702 )   (39 )
BOLI income   573       522       51     10  
Operating lease income   1,225       1,505       (280 )   (19 )
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   82       900       (818 )   (91 )
Other   714       754       (40 )   (5 )
Total noninterest income $ 6,888     $ 8,310     $ (1,422 )   (17 )%
  • Loan income and fees: The increase can be traced to $291,000 in additional loan prepayment penalties compared to the prior quarter.
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in the volume of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") commercial loans and home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") sold, partially offset by an increase in the volume of residential mortgages sold during the period, all as a result of rising interest rates. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, $22.0 million of residential mortgages originated for sale were sold with gains of $236,000 compared to $6.4 million sold with gains of $147,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. There were $12.1 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $721,000 in the current quarter compared to $16.6 million sold and gains of $1.2 million for the same period in the prior quarter. Lastly, the Company sold no HELOCs during the current quarter compared to $35.2 million sold and gains of $354,000 in the prior quarter.
  • Operating lease income: The decrease was the result of lower contractual earnings due to a decline in the average balance of assets being leased as well as gains or losses incurred upon disposal of previously leased equipment, where we recognized a net loss of $279,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 versus a net gain of $17,000 in the prior quarter.
  • Gain on sale of premises and equipment: During the three months ended June 30, 2023, one property was sold for a gain of $82,000 while during the three months ended March 31, 2023, one property was sold for a gain of $900,000.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $1.9 million, or 5.9%, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Changes in selected components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
  June 30,   March 31,        
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,676     $ 16,246     $ 430     3 %
Occupancy expense, net   2,600       2,467       133     5  
Computer services   3,302       2,911       391     13  
Telephone, postage and supplies   677       613       64     10  
Marketing and advertising   696       372       324     87  
Deposit insurance premiums   549       612       (63 )   (10 )
Core deposit intangible amortization   859       606       253     42  
Merger-related expense         4,741       (4,741 )   (100 )
Other   5,552       4,265       1,287     30  
Total noninterest expense $ 30,911     $ 32,833     $ (1,922 )   (6 )%
  • Computer services: The increase can be primarily traced to additional recurring expenses associated with incorporating Quantum's operations.
  • Marketing and advertising: The increase is the result of differences in the timing of when expenses are incurred quarter-over-quarter.
  • Core deposit intangible amortization: The increase is a result of the Quantum merger core deposit intangible amortization recognized for a full quarter compared to a partial quarter in the prior period.
  • Merger-related expenses: During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company completed its merger with Quantum in which significant expenses were incurred, including the payout of severance and employment contracts, professional fees, termination of prior contracts, and conversion of IT systems. No additional expenses were incurred in the current quarter.
  • Other: The increase is primarily the result of $552,000 in fraud losses recorded during the current quarter versus a $36,000 net recovery of previously recorded losses in the prior quarter.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 22.9% versus 17.6% in the prior quarter. Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased $3.0 million as a result of higher taxable income and changes in the effective state tax rate due to the addition of Quantum. Beyond generating lower taxable income, the expense for the prior quarter was reduced by permanent tax differences associated with exercised employee stock options.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Years Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022

Net Income. Net income totaled $44.6 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, for the year ended June 30, 2023 compared to $35.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, for the year ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $8.9 million, or 25.1%. The results for the year ended June 30, 2023 compared to the year ended June 30, 2022 were positively impacted by a $46.6 million, or 42.1%, increase in net interest income partially offset by a $16.0 million increase in the provision for credit losses, a combined $9.2 million, or 62.0%, decrease in gain on sale of loans held for sale and debt securities available for sale and a $5.5 million, or 100.0%, increase in merger-related expenses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the Company's distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Year Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned/
Paid 		  Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned/
Paid 		  Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans receivable(1) $ 3,263,420     $ 176,270     5.40 %   $ 2,809,673     $ 109,603     3.90 %
Commercial paper   62,686       1,300     2.07       232,676       1,721     0.74  
Debt securities available for sale   155,902       4,350     2.79       122,558       1,802     1.47  
Other interest-earning assets(2)   115,589       5,206     4.50       114,458       2,988     2.61  
Total interest-earning assets   3,597,597       187,126     5.20       3,279,365       116,114     3.54  
Other assets   250,788               258,550          
Total assets $ 3,848,385             $ 3,537,915          
Liabilities and equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 641,477     $ 2,962     0.46 %   $ 646,370     $ 1,378     0.21 %
Money market accounts   1,078,478       13,333     1.24       996,876       1,406     0.14  
Savings accounts   230,995       186     0.08       227,452       163     0.07  
Certificate accounts   519,237       9,043     1.74       457,186       2,313     0.51  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,470,187       25,524     1.03       2,327,884       5,260     0.23  
Junior subordinated debt   3,788       327     8.63                  
Borrowings   73,385       3,860     5.26       43,376       80     0.18  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,547,360       29,711     1.17       2,371,260       5,340     0.23  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   823,942               724,588          
Other liabilities   49,469               45,834          
Total liabilities   3,420,771               3,141,682          
Stockholders' equity   427,614               396,233          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,848,385             $ 3,537,915          
Net earning assets $ 1,050,237             $ 908,105          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   141.23 %             138.30 %        
Non-tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 157,415             $ 110,774      
Interest rate spread         4.03 %           3.31 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.38 %           3.38 %
Tax-equivalent(4)                      
Net interest income     $ 158,578             $ 112,005      
Interest rate spread         4.06 %           3.35 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.41 %           3.42 %

(1)    Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2)    Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments, and deposits in other banks.
(3)    Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)    Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $1,163 and $1,231 for the years ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the year ended June 30, 2023 increased $71.0 million, or 61.2%, compared to the year ended June 30, 2022, which was driven by a $66.7 million, or 60.8%, increase in interest income on loans, a $2.5 million, or 141.4%, increase in interest income on debt securities available for sale, and a $2.2 million, or 74.2%, increase in interest income on other interest-earning assets.

Total interest expense for the year ended June 30, 2023 increased $24.4 million, or 456.4%, compared to the year ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily the result of increases in the average cost of funds across all funding sources driven by higher market interest rates.

The following table shows, for the year ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the year ended June 30, 2022, the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

  Increase / (Decrease)   Total
  Due to   Increase/
(Dollars in thousands) Volume   Rate   (Decrease)
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable $ 17,700     $ 48,967     $ 66,667  
Commercial paper   (1,257 )     836       (421 )
Debt securities available for sale   490       2,058       2,548  
Other interest-earning assets   30       2,188       2,218  
Total interest-earning assets   16,963       54,049       71,012  
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing checking accounts   (10 )     1,594       1,584  
Money market accounts   115       11,812       11,927  
Savings accounts   3       20       23  
Certificate accounts   314       6,416       6,730  
Junior subordinated debt   327             327  
Borrowings   55       3,725       3,780  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   804       23,567       24,371  
Net increase in interest income         $ 46,641  

Provision for Credit Losses. The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:

  Year Ended June 30,    
(Dollars in thousands)   2023       2022     $ Change   % Change
Provision (benefit) for credit losses              
Loans $ 15,389     $ (1,473 )   $ 16,862     1,145 %
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure   253       981       (728 )   (74 )
Commercial paper   (250 )     (100 )     (150 )   (150 )
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 15,392     $ (592 )   $ 15,984     2,700 %

For the year ended June 30, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision (benefit) for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $3.2 million during the period:

  • $4.9 million provision to establish an allowance on Quantum's loan portfolio.
  • $1.3 million provision specific to fintech portfolios which have a riskier credit profile than loans originated in-house. The elevated credit risk is offset by the higher yields earned on the portfolios.
  • $4.9 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.
  • $2.6 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $1.5 million reduction of specific reserves on individually evaluated credits, which was tied to two relationships which were fully charged-off during the period.

For the year ended June 30, 2022, the "loans" portion of the benefit for credit losses was driven by an improvement in the economic forecast, as more clarity was gained regarding the impact of COVID-19 upon the loan portfolio.

For the year ended June 30, 2023, a provision of $0.4 million was also recorded to establish an allowance on Quantum's off-balance-sheet credit exposure. The remainder of the change in the provision for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of changes in the balance and mix of loan commitments as well as changes in the projected economic forecast outlined above, which is the same reasoning for the provision for the year ended June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the year ended June 30, 2023 decreased $8.1 million, or 20.6%, year-over-year. Changes in selected components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Year Ended June 30,    
(Dollars in thousands)   2023       2022     $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 9,510     $ 9,462     $ 48     1 %
Loan income and fees   2,571       3,185       (614 )   (19 )
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   5,608       12,876       (7,268 )   (56 )
BOLI income   2,116       2,000       116     6  
Operating lease income   5,471       6,392       (921 )   (14 )
Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale         1,895       (1,895 )   (100 )
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   2,097       (87 )     2,184     2,510  
Other   3,677       3,386       291     9  
Total noninterest income $ 31,050     $ 39,109     $ (8,059 )   (21 )%
  • Loan income and fees: The decrease was driven by lower underwriting fees, interest rate swap fees and prepayment penalties in the current year compared to last year, all of which were impacted by rising interest rates.
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in the volume of SBA loans and residential mortgages sold during the period as a result of rising interest rates. During the year ended June 30, 2023, there were $56.6 million of residential mortgages originated for sale sold with gains of $1.1 million compared to $263.0 million sold with gains of $6.4 million in the prior year. There were $49.0 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $3.4 million in the current year compared to $54.7 million sold with gains of $5.4 million in the prior year. There were $99.4 million of HELOCs sold during the current year with gains of $897,000 compared to $120.0 million sold with gains of $791,000 in the prior year. Lastly, $11.5 million of indirect auto finance loans were sold out of the held for investment portfolio during the prior year for a gain of $205,000. No such sales occurred in the current year.
  • Operating lease income: The decrease was the result of lower contractual earnings due to a decline in the average balance of assets being leased as well as gains or losses incurred upon disposal of previously leased equipment, where we recognized a net loss of $451,000 for the current year versus a net loss of $12,000 in the prior year.
  • Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale: The decrease was driven by the sale of seven trust preferred securities during the prior year which had previously been written down to zero through purchase accounting adjustments from a merger in a prior period. No securities were sold during the current year.
  • Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the current year, four properties were sold for a combined gain of $2.6 million, partially offset by additional impairment of $420,000 on premises associated with prior branch closures. During the prior year, no sales occurred but $87,000 of additional impairment was recorded on premises held for sale.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the year ended June 30, 2023 increased $10.8 million, or 10.3%, year-over-year. Changes in selected components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Year Ended June 30,    
(Dollars in thousands)   2023       2022     $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 62,221     $ 59,591     $ 2,630     4 %
Occupancy expense, net   9,891       9,692       199     2  
Computer services   11,772       10,629       1,143     11  
Telephone, postage and supplies   2,468       2,545       (77 )   (3 )
Marketing and advertising   2,139       2,583       (444 )   (17 )
Deposit insurance premiums   2,249       1,712       537     31  
Core deposit intangible amortization   1,525       250       1,275     510  
Officer transition agreement expense         1,795       (1,795 )   (100 )
Merger-related expense   5,465             5,465     100  
Other   18,179       16,300       1,879     12  
Total noninterest expense $ 115,909     $ 105,097     $ 10,812     10 %
  • Computer services: The increase can be traced to additional recurring expenses associated with incorporating Quantum's operations, continued investments in technology and the cost of services provided by third parties.
  • Marketing and advertising: The decrease is due to a reduction in traditional media advertising (print, billboards, etc.) in favor of digital platforms at lower costs.
  • Deposit insurance premium: The increase in expense is due to increases in the rates the Company is charged for deposit insurance as well as growth in the assessment base due to the Quantum merger.
  • Core deposit intangible amortization: See explanation in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023" section above.
  • Officer transition agreement expense: In May 2022, the Company entered into an amended and restated employment and transition agreement with the Company's Chairman and CEO, Dana Stonestreet. As part of this agreement, the full amount of the estimated separation payment was accrued in the prior year. No such expenses were incurred in the current year.
  • Merger-related expense: See explanation in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023" section above.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rate for 2023 and 2022 was 22.0% and 21.4%, respectively. Income tax expense for the current year increased $2.8 million as a result of higher taxable income and changes in the effective state tax rate due to the addition of Quantum.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $1.1 billion to $4.6 billion and total liabilities increased by $1.0 billion to $4.1 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2022. The majority of these changes were the result of the Company's merger with Quantum.

Stockholders' equity increased $82.3 million, or 21.2%, to $471.2 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2022. Activity within stockholders' equity included $44.6 million in net income, $37.7 million in stock issued in connection with the Company's merger with Quantum, $8.3 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, offset by $6.2 million in cash dividends declared and a $1.7 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to increases in market interest rates. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The ACL on loans was $47.2 million, or 1.29% of total loans, at June 30, 2023 compared to $34.7 million, or 1.25% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The drivers of this year-over-year change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Years Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2023 compared to net recoveries of $694,000 for the year ended June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.10% for the year ended June 30, 2023 compared to net recoveries of (0.02)% for the prior year.

Nonperforming assets increased $2.0 million, or 31.6%, to $8.3 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $6.2 million at June 30, 2022, although the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.18% for both periods due to growth in the balance sheet as a result of organic loan growth and the Company's merger with Quantum. Nonperforming assets included $8.3 million in nonaccruing loans and $100 of real estate owned ("REO") at June 30, 2023, compared to $6.1 million and $200,000 in nonaccruing loans and REO at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.23% at June 30, 2023 and 0.22% at June 30, 2022.

Classified assets increased $2.9 million, or 13.6%, to $24.5 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $21.5 million at June 30, 2022, although the ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.53% at June 30, 2023 from 0.61% at June 30, 2022 due to growth in the balance sheet as stated above.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions, and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to the impact of bank failures or adverse developments of other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the remaining effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic and financial market conditions and on public health, both nationally and in the Company's market areas; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities, including the Company's recent merger with Quantum Capital Corp., might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or the documents they file with or furnish to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions they might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that they cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 (1)
Assets                  
Cash $ 19,266     $ 18,262     $ 15,825     $ 18,026     $ 20,910  
Interest-bearing deposits   284,231       296,151       149,209       76,133       84,209  
Cash and cash equivalents   303,497       314,413       165,034       94,159       105,119  
Commercial paper, net                     85,296       194,427  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   33,152       33,102       29,371       27,535       23,551  
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value   151,926       157,718       147,942       161,741       126,978  
FHLB and FRB stock   20,208       19,125       13,661       9,404       9,326  
SBIC investments, at cost   14,927       13,620       12,414       12,235       12,758  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   6,947       1,209       518              
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value   161,703       89,172       72,777       76,252       79,307  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   3,658,823       3,649,333       2,985,623       2,867,783       2,769,295  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (47,193 )     (47,503 )     (38,859 )     (38,301 )     (34,690 )
Loans, net   3,611,630       3,601,830       2,946,764       2,829,482       2,734,605  
Premises and equipment, net   73,171       74,107       65,216       68,705       69,094  
Accrued interest receivable   14,829       13,813       11,076       9,667       8,573  
Deferred income taxes, net   10,912       10,894       11,319       11,838       11,487  
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   106,572       105,952       96,335       95,837       95,281  
Goodwill   34,111       33,682       25,638       25,638       25,638  
Core deposit intangibles, net   10,778       11,637       32       58       93  
Other assets   53,124       49,596       48,918       47,339       52,967  
Total assets $ 4,607,487     $ 4,529,870     $ 3,647,015     $ 3,555,186     $ 3,549,204  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits $ 3,601,168     $ 3,675,599     $ 3,048,020     $ 3,102,668     $ 3,099,761  
Junior subordinated debt   9,971       9,945                    
Borrowings   457,263       320,263       130,000              
Other liabilities   67,899       62,821       58,840       56,296       60,598  
Total liabilities   4,136,301       4,068,628       3,236,860       3,158,964       3,160,359  
Stockholders' equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized (2)   174       174       157       156       156  
Additional paid in capital   171,222       170,670       128,486       127,153       126,106  
Retained earnings   308,651       295,325       290,271       278,120       270,276  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares   (4,761 )     (4,893 )     (5,026 )     (5,158 )     (5,290 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (4,100 )     (3,034 )     (3,733 )     (4,049 )     (2,403 )
Total stockholders' equity   471,186       458,242       410,155       396,222       388,845  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,607,487     $ 4,526,870     $ 3,647,015     $ 3,555,186     $ 3,549,204  

(1)    Derived from audited financial statements.
(2)    Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,366,673 at June 30, 2023; 17,370,063 at March 31, 2023; 15,673,595 at December 31, 2022; 15,632,348 at September 30, 2022; and 15,591,466 at June 30, 2022.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2023   2022 (1)
Interest and dividend income              
Loans $ 56,122       47,908     $ 176,270     $ 109,603  
Commercial paper               1,300       1,721  
Debt securities available for sale   1,338       1,183       4,350       1,802  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits   1,671       1,575       5,206       2,988  
Total interest and dividend income   59,131       50,666       187,126       116,114  
Interest expense              
Deposits   12,662       7,864       25,524       5,260  
Junior subordinated debt   218       109       327        
Borrowings   2,355       1,239       3,860       80  
Total interest expense   15,235       9,212       29,711       5,340  
Net interest income   43,896       41,454       157,415       110,774  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   405       8,760       15,392       (592 )
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses   43,491       32,694       142,023       111,366  
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   2,393       2,256       9,510       9,462  
Loan income and fees   792       562       2,571       3,185  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,109       1,811       5,608       12,876  
BOLI income   573       522       2,116       2,000  
Operating lease income   1,225       1,505       5,471       6,392  
Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale                     1,895  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   82       900       2,097       (87 )
Other   714       754       3,677       3,386  
Total noninterest income   6,888       8,310       31,050       39,109  
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   16,676       16,246       62,221       59,591  
Occupancy expense, net   2,600       2,467       9,891       9,692  
Computer services   3,302       2,911       11,772       10,629  
Telephone, postage and supplies   677       613       2,468       2,545  
Marketing and advertising   696       372       2,139       2,583  
Deposit insurance premiums   549       612       2,249       1,712  
Core deposit intangible amortization   859       606       1,525       250  
Officer transition agreement expense                     1,795  
Merger-related expenses         4,741       5,465        
Other   5,552       4,265       18,179       16,300  
Total noninterest expense   30,911       32,833       115,909       105,097  
Income before income taxes   19,468       8,171       57,164       45,378  
Income tax expense   4,455       1,437       12,560       9,725  
Net income $ 15,013     $ 6,734     $ 44,604     $ 35,653  

(1)    Derived from audited financial statements.

Per Share Data

    Three Months Ended    Year Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2023   2023   2022
Net income per common share(1)                
Basic   $ 0.91     $ 0.40     $ 2.82     $ 2.27  
Diluted   $ 0.90     $ 0.40     $ 2.80     $ 2.23  
Average shares outstanding                
Basic     16,774,661       16,021,994       15,698,618       15,516,173  
Diluted     16,781,923       16,077,116       15,781,506       15,810,409  
Book value per share at end of period   $ 27.13     $ 26.38     $ 27.13     $ 24.94  
Tangible book value per share at end of period(2)   $ 24.69     $ 23.93     $ 24.69     $ 23.29  
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.39     $ 0.35  
Total shares outstanding at end of period     17,366,673       17,370,063       17,366,673       15,591,466  

(1)    Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2)    See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023   2023   2023   2022
Performance ratios(1)            
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)   1.39 %   0.69 %   1.16 %   1.01 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)   12.85     6.21     10.43     9.00  
Yield on earning assets   5.82     5.56     5.20     3.54  
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities   2.08     1.42     1.17     0.23  
Average interest rate spread   3.74     4.14     4.03     3.31  
Net interest margin(2)   4.32     4.55     4.38     3.38  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   138.54     140.57     141.23     138.30  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   2.86     3.37     3.01     2.97  
Efficiency ratio   60.87     65.98     61.50     70.12  
Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3)   60.61     57.15     59.12     69.19  

(1)     Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2)     Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)     See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

    At or For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Asset quality ratios                    
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)   0.18 %   0.18 %   0.17 %   0.20 %   0.18 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans(1)   0.23     0.22     0.21     0.24     0.22  
Total classified assets to total assets   0.53     0.49     0.50     0.54     0.61  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1)   567.56     600.47     629.40     561.10     566.83  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.29     1.30     1.30     1.34     1.25  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.13     0.01     0.25     0.01     (0.10 )
Capital ratios                    
Equity to total assets at end of period   10.23 %   10.12 %   11.25 %   11.14 %   10.96 %
Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2)   9.39     9.27     10.62     10.50     10.31  
Average equity to average assets   10.79     11.14     11.50     11.00     10.93  

(1)    Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans, consisting of certain restructured loans, and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At June 30, 2023, there were $1.9 million of restructured loans included in nonaccruing loans and $3.3 million, or 40.0%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.
(2)    See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Loans

  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Commercial real estate loans                  
Construction and land development $ 356,674     $ 368,756     $ 328,253     $ 310,985       291,202  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   529,721       524,247       340,824       336,456       335,658  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   901,685       926,991       690,241       661,644       662,159  
Multifamily   81,827       85,285       69,156       79,082       81,086  
Total commercial real estate loans   1,869,907       1,905,279       1,428,474       1,388,167       1,370,105  
Commercial loans                  
Commercial and industrial   245,428       229,840       194,679       205,844       193,313  
Equipment finance   462,211       440,345       426,507       411,012       394,541  
Municipal leases   142,212       138,436       135,922       130,777       129,766  
Total commercial loans   849,851       808,621       757,108       747,633       717,620  
Residential real estate loans                  
Construction and land development   110,074       105,617       100,002       91,488       81,847  
One-to-four family   529,703       518,274       400,595       374,849       354,203  
HELOCs   187,193       193,037       194,296       164,701       160,137  
Total residential real estate loans   826,970       816,928       694,893       631,038       596,187  
Consumer loans   112,095       118,505       105,148       100,945       85,383  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   3,658,823       3,649,333       2,985,623       2,867,783       2,769,295  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (47,193 )     (47,503 )     (38,859 )     (38,301 )     (34,690 )
Loans, net $ 3,611,630     $ 3,601,830     $ 2,946,764     $ 2,829,482     $ 2,734,605  

As of June 30, 2023, the outstanding balance of loans purchased from fintech partners was $25.1 million of commercial and industrial loans and $3.9 million of consumer loans. As of June 30, 2022, the outstanding balance of loans purchased from fintech partners was $17.5 million of commercial and industrial loans and $0.4 million of consumer loans. Although we value these strategic relationships, in August 2022 we discontinued purchases within both loan segments until the impact of the current economic environment upon these portfolios can be better understood.

Deposits

  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,    June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Core deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 825,481     $ 872,492     $ 726,416     $ 794,242     $ 745,746  
NOW accounts   611,105       678,178       638,896       636,859       654,981  
Money market accounts   1,241,840       1,299,503       992,083       960,150       969,661  
Savings accounts   212,220       228,390       230,896       240,412       238,197  
Total core deposits   2,890,646       3,078,563       2,588,291       2,631,663       2,608,585  
Certificates of deposit   710,522       597,036       459,729       471,005       491,176  
Total $ 3,601,168     $ 3,675,599     $ 3,048,020     $ 3,102,668     $ 3,099,761  

The following bullet points provide further information regarding the composition of our deposit portfolio as of June 30, 2023:

  • Total deposits decreased $74.4 million, or 2.1%, during the quarter.
  • The balance of uninsured deposits was $913.2 million, or 25.4% of total deposits, which includes $341.9 million of collateralized deposits to municipalities.
  • The balance of brokered deposits was $232.5 million, or 6.5% of total deposits.
  • Total deposits are evenly distributed between commercial and consumer depositors.
  • The average balance of our deposit accounts was $32,000.
  • Our largest 25 depositors made up $554.7 million, or 15.4% of total deposits. Of these depositors, $405.0 million, or 11.2% of total deposits, are insured or collateralized deposits to municipalities.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2023       2023       2022  
Noninterest expense   $ 30,911     $ 32,833     $ 115,909     $ 105,097  
Less: officer transition agreement expense                       1,795  
Less: merger-related expenses           4,741       5,465        
Noninterest expense – adjusted   $ 30,911     $ 28,092     $ 110,444     $ 103,302  
                 
Net interest income   $ 43,896     $ 41,454     $ 157,415     $ 110,774  
Plus: tax equivalent adjustment     298       290       1,163       1,231  
Plus: noninterest income     6,888       8,310       31,050       39,109  
Less: gain on sale of available for sale and equity securities                 721       1,895  
Less: gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment     82       900       2,097       (87 )
Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted   $ 51,000     $ 49,154     $ 186,810     $ 149,306  


Efficiency ratio   60.87 %   65.98 %   61.50 %   70.12 %
Efficiency ratio – adjusted   60.61 %   57.15 %   59.12 %   69.19 %

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

    As of
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Total stockholders' equity   $ 471,186     $ 458,242     $ 410,155     $ 396,222     $ 388,845  
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes     42,410       42,642       25,663       25,683       25,710  
Tangible book value   $ 428,776     $ 415,600     $ 384,492     $ 370,539     $ 363,135  
Common shares outstanding     17,366,673       17,370,063       15,673,595       15,632,348       15,591,466  
Book value per share at end of period   $ 27.13     $ 26.38     $ 26.17     $ 25.35     $ 24.94  
Tangible book value per share at end of period   $ 24.69     $ 23.93     $ 24.53     $ 23.70     $ 23.29  

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

    As of
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2022   2022
Tangible equity(1)   $ 428,776     $ 415,600     $ 384,492     $ 370,539     $ 363,135  
Total assets     4,607,487       4,526,870       3,647,015       3,555,186       3,549,204  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of taxes     42,410       42,642       25,663       25,683       25,710  
Total tangible assets   $ 4,565,077     $ 4,484,228     $ 3,621,352     $ 3,529,503     $ 3,523,494  


Tangible equity to tangible assets   9.39 %   9.27 %   10.62 %   10.50 %   10.31 %

(1)    Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.


Contact:
C. Hunter Westbrook – President and Chief Executive Officer
Tony J. VunCannon – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer
828-259-3939

Primary Logo

You just read:

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 and Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more