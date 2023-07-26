Cell Separation Technologies Market to Expand at 11.9% CAGR, Hitting US$ 20.3 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

Rise in demand for corrective therapies due to the rise in incidence of neurological conditions among the expanding geriatric population is fueling cell separation technologies market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell separation technologies market is estimated to exceed US$ 20.3 Bn by 2031, up from US$ 6.6 Bn in 2021.



Rise in demand for cell separation technologies for the need of development of tissue engineering or regenerative medicines for therapeutics of chronic diseases is fueling the cell separation technologies market. Technological advances in cell separation technologies and initiatives of governments to promote cell separation processes are propelling the market.

Growth in geriatric population that is prone to neurological conditions and other chronic diseases is boosting the need for cell separation technologies for the development of therapeutics for these disorders. This, in turn, is fueling market development.

Cell separation entails removal of specific cells from homogenous or heterogeneous subpopulations, and has several biomedical and clinical applications. Cell separation processes are employed to separate cells with high purity, which assists in the identification and diagnosis of cells.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases Driving Market Development – Prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes is increasing across the globe. According to Imperial College, London, chronic diseases are estimated to constitute 41 million deaths each year, accounting for every seven out of 10 deaths globally. High burden of chronic diseases is fueling the demand for cellular therapies. Hence, surge in focus on cellular research activities is steering market expansion.

Surge in Clinical Trials for Growing Geriatric Population Boosting Market Size – Susceptibility of the geriatric population to chronic diseases and neurological conditions is higher than that of the younger population. Furthermore, estimates of rapid growth of the geriatric population by 2050 is expected to lead to increase in incidence of Alzheimer’s, cancer, dementia, and immune diseases. This, in turn, is fueling the need for therapeutics for these conditions. This is leading to an increase in clinical trials and research based on cell separation technologies, thereby boosting market statistics.

Adoption of Stem Cell Research in Development of Regenerative Medicine Fueling Market Value – Stem cell is a key therapy utilized in the development of regenerative medicine. Stem cell research held key share of the global market in 2021. Rapid increase in geriatric population that is prone to neurological conditions is expected to increase the utilization of stem cell therapy for treatment. Stem cells require sizable number of clinic trials. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for cell separation technologies.

Prospects of development of stem cell research is expected to attract government and private funding, thereby offering lucrative opportunities for the stem cell separation technologies market.

Growth Drivers

Rise in demand for cell therapy due to increase in incidence of chronic diseases is fueling the cell separation technologies market

Growth in geriatric population that is prone to neurological conditions is augmenting market growth

Regional Analysis

North America held key share of the global market in 2021 owing to the development of advanced cell separation technologies, government support for clinical research, and favorable regulatory scenario in the region. The U.S. is a pioneer in stem cell research. This is fueling the development of regenerative medicine for the treatment of various health disorders in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the rise in clinical research activities due to the surge in incidence of chronic diseases in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global industry is consolidated, with the presence of some large companies that control majority share. Companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to diversify their product portfolio,, engaging in M&As, and establishing a strong distribution network to consolidate their position.

Prominent players in the cell separation technologies market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Akadeum Life Sciences, Miltenyi Biotec, Thermo Fissher Scientific Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG.

The global cell separation technologies market is segmented as follows:

Global Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Technology

Immunomagnetic Cell Separation

Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting (FACS)

Density Gradient Centrifugation

Microfluidic Cell Separation

Global Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Application

Stem Cell Research

Immunology

Neuroscience

Genetics Health

Cancer Research

Others

Global Cell Separation Technologies Market, by End-user

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Global Cell Separation Technologies Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



