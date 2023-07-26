Submit Release
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2023 net income of $2,696,000, or $0.59 per share, compared to net income of $3,361,000, or $0.74 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Southern earned $5,701,000, or $1.25 per share, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023 compared to $6,294,000, or $1.39 per share, for the same six-month period a year ago.   

Total consolidated assets at June 30, 2023 totaled $1.418 billion compared to $1.277 billion at December 31, 2022.   Loan totals grew 12.8%, from December 31, 2022 levels of $886.6 million to $999.7 million. Deposits totaled $1,180.2 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $89.2 million or 8.2%, as compared to year end 2022.  

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “Continued loan growth, particularly in the Jackson market, necessitated additional provision expense this quarter. Asset quality remains strong with very little delinquency. Our financial performance remains solid despite the current rate environment.”

The allowance for loan losses totaled $11,616,000, or 1.16% of loans at June 30, 2023. Net loan recoveries totaled $3,000 for the first six months of 2023, compared to net loan losses of $3,000 during the first six months of 2022. Asset quality remains strong with loan delinquencies totaling just 0.12% of gross loans on June 30, 2023. During the first six months of 2023 $925,000 of provision for credit loss expense was recorded, a result of loan growth. This contrasts with no provision for credit loss for the first six months of 2022.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 0.86% and 1.04%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 12.63% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 14.03% for the first six months of 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margins for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 3.25% and 3.13%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 14 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “anticipated,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

  June 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,311   $ 77,255  
Federal funds sold   350     253  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   174,197     178,154  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   70,551     69,661  
Loans held for sale   130     -  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,616 - 2023 ($9,588 – 2022)   988,082     877,038  
Premises and equipment, net   22,708     16,545  
Accrued interest receivable   5,662     5,535  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   22,154     18,124  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   165     183  
Other assets   18,754     20,353  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,418,486   $ 1,276,523  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits :            
Non-interest bearing $ 246,436   $ 268,704  
Interest bearing   933,800     822,347  
Total deposits   1,180,236     1,091,051  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   970     11,179  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   13,424     13,545  
Other borrowings   96,900     40,000  
Subordinated debentures   34,618     34,584  
Total liabilities   1,326,148     1,190,359  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 4,571,652 shares in 2023 (4,519,179 shares in 2022)   11,425     11,294  
Additional paid-in capital   14,396     14,066  
Retained earnings   85,856     82,705  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (19,339 )   (21,901 )
Total shareholders’ equity   92,338     86,164  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,418,486   $ 1,276,523  


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Interest income:                      
Loans, including fees $ 13,163   $ 8,427   $ 25,016   $ 16,412
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   950     236     1,574     286
Securities:                      
Taxable   1,561     1,123     3,088     2,025
Tax-exempt   317     378     646     654
Total interest income   15,991     10,164     30,324     19,377
                       
Interest expense:                      
Deposits   4,972     600     8,739     1,086
Other   1,158     444     1,870     907
Total interest expense   6,130     1,044     10,609     1,993
Net interest income   9,861     9,120     19,715     17,384
Provision for loan losses   650     -     925     -
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   9,211     9,120     18,790     17,384
                       
Non-interest income:                      
Service charges on deposit accounts   433     350     826     712
Trust fees   591     556     1,158     1,133
Net gains on loan sales   55     231     115     495
Earnings on life insurance assets   153     111     299     228
ATM and debit card fee income   473     449     887     865
Other   226     190     447     350
Total non-interest income   1,931     1,887     3,732     3,783
                       
Non-interest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   4,685     4,299     9,395     8,291
Occupancy, net   481     395     968     834
Equipment   337     333     659     616
Printing, postage and supplies   120     95     221     207
Telecommunication expenses   89     73     180     157
Professional and outside services   557     383     1,030     773
Software maintenance   552     485     1,071     950
ATM expenses   200     183     407     363
Other   889     723     1,656     1,403
Total non-interest expense   7,910     6,969     15,587     13,594
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   3,232     4,038     6,935     7,573
Federal income tax provision   536     677     1,234     1,279
NET INCOME $ 2,696   $ 3,361   $ 5,701   $ 6,294
                       
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59   $ 0.74   $ 1.25   $ 1.39
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.59     0.74     1.25     1.39
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.14     0.13     0.28     0.26


CONTACT:  John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500


