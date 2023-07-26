AgEagle Issues Update on Successful Introduction of eBee VISION Unmanned Aerial System to Defense and Commercial Markets Worldwide

WICHITA, Kan., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today issued an update on the Company’s global market introduction of its latest drone innovation, the eBee™ VISION – the industry’s next generation in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“ISR”) unmanned aerial systems (“UAS”) featuring live, 4-K resolution video imagery from a distance of up to 12 miles.



In support of its sales and pre-order efforts, AgEagle’s team has been engaged in numerous live demonstrations and intensive training sessions with officials from government and military agencies across the world seeking to leverage the power of eBee VISION in their respective drone operations. In July alone, AgEagle completed a comprehensive training session with its first European military customers, who were confirmed as eBee VISION operators and qualified trainers of new users. These new customers confirmed with AgEagle’s technical teams that all operational capabilities of the eBee VISION continue to meet and exceed performance benchmarks in scouting, surveillance, usability, fast deployment and flight time, among other use case criteria specified by the international military community.

The Company has also been working in close collaboration with its network of valued added reselling partners in France, United Kingdom, Poland, Italy and Spain, among other countries, to conduct live demonstrations and technical exchanges with prospective new customers, with emphasis on showcasing use of eBee VISION UAS for public safety and first responder missions, border patrol and a wide range of commercial applications. According to Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, “These events have all proven successful in affirming the operational capabilities of the eBee VISION and have helped to fuel rising procurement interest and demand for our exciting new ISR solution from government and commercial prospects, alike.”

The eBee VISION delivers high resolution video imagery made possible by its 32x zoom and powerful thermal observation capabilities. Its sensor payloads are capable of detecting, tracking and geo-locating objects in both day and night conditions. Offering up to 90 minutes of flight time and the same ease-of-use that has earned AgEagle’s eBee line of UAS global industry distinction, the eBee VISION can be deployed and operated by a single person. Based on technical input gathered from early adopters and through its many product demonstrations conducted since the first of the year, AgEagle’s engineering team has continued to work on evolving and enhancing the eBee VISION to provide optimal value to its users. More specifically, feedback collected has resulted in the design of an efficient and easy-to-use user interface (“GUI”) that has been customized for defense and security needs and delivers what many have noted is the best user experience available in the market today. The evolution of eBee VISION’’s GUI has resulted in new feature enhancements such as cursor on target, target tracking, flight planning and GNSS denied flight mode.

In the coming months, AgEagle will be showcasing the eBee VISION at numerous industry events, conferences and shows, including the Commercial UAV Expo 2023 in Las Vegas in September, DSEI 2023 in London in September, and Milipol Paris 2023 in Paris, France in November.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

