Ukraine: Norway agrees extra funds to European Peace Facility for ammunition and spares for Leopard tanks 

The EU and the Kingdom of Norway yesterday signed a transfer agreement for Norway’s voluntary financial contribution to the assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) for supplying military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Responding to Ukrainian needs, Norway dedicated the amount specifically to deliveries of ammunition and spare parts for Leopard II tanks.

“The EU and Norway’s combined efforts in providing military assistance to Ukraine is an model example of how synergies can have a multiplying effect on our support to Ukraine as they are fighting against the Russian aggression,” said EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

On 14 February, the Norwegian government announced its decision to support the assistance measure for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility with a voluntary financial contribution of NOK 250 million (approximately €22 million). Today’s signature formalises this decision and ensures that the agreement can enter into force and Norway can effectively contribute to the supply of military equipment for Ukraine.

This is the second time that Norway makes a financial contribution to the European Peace Facility, increasing its total contribution to NOK 400 million (approximately €36.5 million).

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 to finance all Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) actions in the areas of military and defence, with the aim of preventing conflict, preserving peace and strengthening international security and stability.

Find out more

Press release