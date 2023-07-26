Energy Storage Market is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$52.297 billion by 2027
ksiesm
The energy storage market was valued at US$20.355 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.43% to reach US$52.297 billion in 2027.
Prime factors propelling the energy storage market growth include decentralized energy systems, cost reduction of energy storage, growing electronic transportation, and technological advancements. ”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report on the Energy Storage Market forecasted till 2027, published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the energy storage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.43% between 2020 and 2027 to reach US$52.297 billion by 2027.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the energy storage market growth include decentralized energy systems, cost reduction of energy storage, growing electronic transportation, and technological advancements.
Energy storage is the process of capturing and preserving energy for later use. By tackling the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources and providing a dependable and steady power supply, it plays a significant part in contemporary energy systems. Energy storage devices assist in managing peak power demand through the storage of excess energy during times of low demand.
Various collaborations and technological advancements taking place in the market are driving the energy storage market growth. For instance, India and US launched a new task force under the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP) with the objective of accelerated deployment of energy storage technologies in October 2022.
Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/energy-storage-market
The energy storage market is divided into thermal storage, batteries, pumped-storage hydropower, compressed air energy storage, and flywheels, depending on the technology. Batteries are a common and adaptable form of energy storage and it is expected to hold a significant share in the segment. Various companies and countries are launching battery-enabled energy storage products. For instance, in May 2023, TotalEnergies launched its largest battery energy storage project in Belgium that will have a power rating of 25MW and a capacity of 75 megawatt-hours. Moreover, global investment in battery energy storage amounted to almost US$10 billion in 2021 as per IEA reports.
The energy storage market is segmented as grid and industrial, and transportation, based on application. Grid and industrial energy storage methods are continually evolving as a result of cost reductions and technological advancements. The grid-scale battery storage capacity account for almost 28 GW in 2022 and the installations increased by more than 75% in 2022 as compared to 2021.
The market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial based on the end users. Energy storage implementation in the residential sector has grown quickly due to incentives, declining battery prices, and a desire for energy independence. For instance, the US residential energy installations increased from 13 MW in 2017 to 235 MW in 2020 as per the U.S. International Trade Commission.
According to geographic segmentation, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for a sizable portion of the market throughout the projected period. Some of the factors attributed to significant growth in the region include rapid urbanization, population expansion, infrastructure projects, and the presence of technology-driven advancements which will boost the power demand. For instance, By 2027, India plans to have 275 GW of wind and solar power capacity, 72 GW of hydropower, and 15 GW of nuclear power. Moreover, China stated that it will grow its installed non-pumped hydropower storage capacity to about 30 GW by 2025 and 100 GW by 2030 in a 2021 announcement.
The market research study includes coverage of LG Chem, ABB Ltd., The AES Corporation, BYD Company Ltd., Toshiba International Corporation, Convergent Energy + Power, Eos Energy Storage, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. among other significant market players in the energy storage market.
This analytics report segments the energy storage market on the following basis:
• By Technology
o Thermal Storage
o Batteries
o Pumper-Storage Hydropower
o Compressed Air Energy Storage
o Flywheels
• By Application
o Grid and Industrial
o Transportation
• By End-User
o Residential
o Commercial
o Industrial
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Explore Similar Reports:
• Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/energy-as-a-service-eaas-market
• Energy Meter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/energy-meter-market
• Direct Energy Conversion Device Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/direct-energy-conversion-device-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn