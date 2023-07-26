Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach $252.7 Billion, by 2032 at 24.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The introduction of big data analytics, cloud computing services, and upsurge in mobile payment bolster the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market.

Portland, OR, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Component (Solution & Service), Organizational Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the fraud detection and prevention industry generated $29.5 Billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $252.7 Billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 24.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing services and an upsurge in mobile payment bolster the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market. However, the high cost of fraud detection and prevention solutions is likely to restrict the fraud detection and prevention market growth. On the other hand, continuous technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $29.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $252.7 Billion CAGR 24.3% No. of Pages in Report 415 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region. Drivers The introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing services



Upsurge in mobile payment Opportunities Continuous technological advancements Restraints High cost of fraud detection and prevention solution

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted every company and business to shift their business operations toward a remote work environment. As a result of the dire situation, companies began to implement their own device (BYOD) program or enterprise-owned equipment. This, in turn, led to more exposure to cyber-attacks.

Moreover, many verticals such as retail and healthcare have adopted IoT connected technologies, which are prone to cyber-attacks and frauds. Therefore, the demand for fraud detection & prevention solutions experienced a steep incline to provide the necessary security layer and protection from fraudulent transactions.

Moreover, due to WFH policies, the need for cloud-based solutions and the SaaS-based model increased significantly. This had positively impacted the market growth.

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the fraud detection and prevention market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growing instances of security breaches and cyber-attacks drive the segment growth. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is because fraud detection and prevention services help reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.

The on-premises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of global fraud detection and prevention market revenue. This is because on-premises applications offer many benefits in terms of security, flexibility, and customization. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 28.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of cloud-based fraud detection and prevention solutions among large and medium-sized enterprises mainly drives the growth of the segment.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the fraud detection and prevention market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. There is an increase in the adoption of fraud detection and prevention in large enterprises, owing to the rise in complexity, cyber risks, and threats in business processes, which leads to high competition across industries. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.6% from 2023 to 2032. The need to implement cost-effective security solutions such as encryption, risk & compliance, and incident management drives the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in SME’s.

The BFSI segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the fraud detection and prevention market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth in cyber-attacks such as card skimming, SMS phishing, social engineering, viruses & Trojans, identity thefts, spyware & adware, website cloning, and cyberstalking in the BFSI sector has contributed to the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions. However, the retail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.7% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in penetration of mobiles and the internet across the retail sector propels the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions drives the segment growth.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global fraud detection and prevention market revenue. The increase in the usage of fraud detection and prevention solutions in businesses to improve customer experiences is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.8% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. The surge in the usage of mobile data for various applications such as social media and mobile banking contributes to the adoption of fraud detection & prevention solutions in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players: -

ACI Worldwide

BAE Systems

International Business Machines Corporation

Precisely Holding LLC

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

LexisNexis

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the fraud detection and prevention market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries.

