Microdermabrasion Devices Market Is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 898 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

The rapid expansion of the cosmetic surgery and procedure market is expected to create new opportunities for microdermabrasion device suppliers over the next ten years.

Rockville , July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the microdermabrasion devices market is expected to reach US $ 898 Million by the end of 2033 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



In order to address skin conditions including scars and melisma, microdermabrasion is a very popular and commonly used minimally invasive epidermal resurfacing therapy. Some factors that could support microdermabrasion equipment sales in the upcoming years include rising aesthetic awareness among the general populace and rising spending on cosmetic operations globally.

In order to establish themselves in the worldwide market, new microdermabrasion device manufacturers might concentrate on the increasing demand for anti-aging products and the rise in aesthetic awareness. Startups that make microdermabrasion devices can also take advantage of social media's growing popularity to sell their distinctive products and gain a competitive edge over more established microderm machine manufacturers.



Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Microdermabrasion is a non-invasive and relatively gentle cosmetic procedure that exfoliates the skin, making it popular among individuals seeking minimally invasive treatments to improve their skin's appearance. The rising demand for such procedures has contributed to the growth of the microdermabrasion devices market.

With an increasing emphasis on personal grooming and appearance, there has been a greater awareness of skincare and a willingness to invest in products and treatments that can improve skin health. Microdermabrasion devices offer a convenient way to achieve smoother and more youthful-looking skin, attracting more consumers.

Advancements in microdermabrasion device technology, such as the development of more precise and efficient devices, have expanded the applications and improved the outcomes of the treatment. These technological improvements have helped drive market growth by enhancing the overall patient experience.

North America has seen a steady rise in disposable income levels, allowing more individuals to afford aesthetic treatments like microdermabrasion. As the economic situation improves, people are more willing to invest in their appearance and well-being, boosting the demand for microdermabrasion devices. United States is expected to emerge as a highly remunerative marketplace for microdermabrasion device suppliers and manufacturers during the forecast period.





Vital Indicators Shaping Future of The Industry

Continued advancements in microdermabrasion device technology are likely to shape the market's future. Innovations in device design, such as improved precision, effectiveness, and safety features, will drive demand and expand the scope of applications for microdermabrasion treatments.

The growth of the market depends on consumer awareness and demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures. Increased awareness of microdermabrasion's benefits and a growing emphasis on skincare and personal grooming are likely to drive consumer interest in these treatments.

The economic conditions in North America, including disposable income levels and overall economic stability, play a crucial role in determining the demand for aesthetic treatments like microdermabrasion. A favorable economic environment can boost the market by making these procedures more affordable and accessible to a broader consumer base.



Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

The microdermabrasion devices market faces competition from various alternative cosmetic procedures and treatments, such as chemical peels, laser therapies, and dermal fillers. These alternatives offer different approaches to skin rejuvenation and address specific skin concerns, making it essential for microdermabrasion devices to demonstrate their unique benefits to consumers.

The cost of acquiring and maintaining microdermabrasion devices can be significant for healthcare providers and aestheticians. This cost can act as a barrier to entry for smaller clinics or professionals, limiting the widespread adoption of these devices.

In many cases, microdermabrasion procedures are considered elective cosmetic treatments and are not covered by health insurance plans. The lack of reimbursement options can make these treatments less affordable for some potential patients.



Key Companies Profiled in this Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Skin for Life

Johnson & Johnson

Viora

Lumenis Ltd.

Allergan PLC

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Silhouet-Tone

Altair Instruments

Dermaglow

How Competition Influences the Market

Key manufacturers in the market are investing heavily in research & development to improve the launch of innovative products and expand their product portfolio. Companies strive to offer unique features, improved efficacy, user-friendliness, and safety to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in August 2022, Goop, a wellness and lifestyle organization announced the launch of a new Goopglow Microderm instant glow body polish.



