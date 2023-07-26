Infinidat Appoints Richard Connolly as Regional Director for the UKI and the DACH Regions

WALTHAM, Mass., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Connolly as regional director for the UKI and the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) regions. Connolly brings extensive experience selling enterprise storage, cyber security software, hybrid cloud storage, data center solutions, and professional services to enterprise customers and service providers, including as a global sales director at Hitachi Vantara. Connolly is responsible for driving sales growth in the UKI and DACH regions for Infinidat, reporting to Richard Bradbury, SVP, EMEA and APJ at Infinidat, effective immediately.



“Richard Connolly is a strategic sales leader who has a long, proven track record of exceeding sales growth targets. With his wealth of knowledge and his deep network of relationships with large enterprises across Europe, he will be an excellent leader to expand our market presence, continue to make our customers and partners more successful, and shift the balance of power in the storage industry to Infinidat’s award-winning enterprise storage solutions,” said Richard Bradbury, SVP, EMEA and APJ at Infinidat. “Infinidat continues to be an innovator where top talent want to work. We are building a world-class team, and I am delighted that Richard has chosen to join us on this exciting journey.”

"I am extremely excited to join Infinidat, recognized for the last 5 years as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage. Not only has the company substantially expanded and enhanced its enterprise solution portfolio in the last few years, but I strongly believe, with the business value, continuous innovation, and cyber storage capabilities that Infinidat offers to customers, we're well-positioned to solve some of the most complex problems and drive significant cost savings for enterprises," said Richard Connolly, regional director for the UKI and DACH regions at Infinidat. "Infinidat is one of the hottest companies in storage, and I'm thrilled to contribute to the high-performance mindset that keeps customers at the center of everything we do."

Prior to joining Infinidat, Connolly was the Director of Global & Strategic Accounts at Palo Alto Networks, where he drove large, cross-portfolio deals and transformed sales into a high-performance function. Before that, he worked at Hitachi Vantara as Global Sales Director, providing leadership to drive high sales growth. He also spent five years in sales roles at Avaya, leveraging Professional Services to improve outcomes for customers, particularly large financial service enterprises. Earlier in his career, Connolly led infrastructure projects at JP Morgan and the Royal Bank of Scotland, among other major financial institutions. He earned an Executive MBA from the London School of Economics.

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

