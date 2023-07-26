PHILIPPINES, July 26 - Press Release

July 26, 2023 Robin: Hand Gesture a Show of My Faith It is a show of my Islamic faith. Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla thus defended on Wednesday the "Kalima La ilaha ilalah" hand gesture he showed during the signing of the Philippine National Anthem. Padilla, in a meeting with visitors from Malaysia, said he values his faith over everything else, adding he had shown this gesture every time he sings the National Anthem. "I always do the 'Kalima La ilaha ilalah' with my hand here. Why can't you do that? I would rather resign than somebody telling me I cannot (practice) my faith," he said, referring to the hand gesture that asserts the oneness of God. He added: "I will never, never exchange my faith to be a politician." On Monday, Padilla got online attention for his hand gesture during the singing of the National Anthem before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his second State of the Nation Address. According to Padilla, he is willing to resign his political post than allow someone to tell him he cannot practice his faith. "If I will not be successful in pushing for a federal parliamentary form of government I'd rather be an imam, I'd rather go to Malaysia and study the Koran than be a senator," he added. Robin: Hand Gesture sa Pag-Awit ng Lupang Hinirang, Bahagi ng Pananampalataya Bahagi ito ng aking pananampalataya. Ito ang pagpapaliwanag at pagdepensa ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa hand gesture na "Kalima La ilaha ilalah" na ipinapakita niya sa pag-awit ng "Lupang Hinirang." Sa kanyang pakikipagpulong sa mga bisita galing sa Malaysia, iginiit ni Padilla na pinakamahalaga sa kanya ang kanyang pananampalataya. Dagdag ng mambabatas, ginagawa niya ito tuwing inaawit ang "Lupang Hinirang." "I always do the 'Kalima La ilaha ilalah' with my hand here. Why can't you do that? I would rather resign than somebody telling me I cannot (practice) my faith," aniya tungkol sa gesture na pinapakita na iisa ang Diyos. Dagdag niya: "I will never, never exchange my faith to be a politician." Noong Lunes, nagkaroon ng mga online comments si Padilla dahil sa kanyang hand gesture sa pag-awit ng "Lupang Hinirang" bago ang pangalawang State of the Nation Address ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ani Padilla, handa siyang bumitiw sa kanyang pwesto sa pulitika kaysa pagsabihang hindi niya ipakita ang kanyang pananampalataya. "If I will not be successful in pushing for a federal parliamentary form of government I'd rather be an imam, I'd rather go to Malaysia and study the Koran than be a senator," dagdag niya.