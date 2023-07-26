Potato Chips Market is expected to reach USD 49.41 Bn by 2029 | CAGR of 7.68%
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Potato Chips Market was valued at USD 33.71 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 49.41 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% during 2023-2029. A new research study on Global Potato Chips Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing an overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Potato Chips products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of the Potato Chips market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player’s ecosystems. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Intersnack Group (Germany), PepsiCo Europe (United Kingdom), Lorenz Snack-World (Germany), Estrella Maarud (Norway), Zweifel Pomy-Chips (Switzerland), San Carlo Gruppo Alimentare (Italy), Mesters Brands (Netherlands), Kelly's Austria (Austria), Frito-Lay North America (United States), Utz Quality Foods, LLC (United States).
Definition:
Potato chips, also known as crisps in some regions, are thin slices of potato that are fried or baked until they become crispy and crunchy. They are a popular snack enjoyed by people of all ages around the world. To make potato chips, potatoes are first peeled and then cut into thin slices. The slices are then fried in oil at high temperatures until they turn golden brown and crispy. Some manufacturers also offer baked potato chips as a healthier alternative, where the potato slices are baked in an oven until they achieve a similar crispy texture. Potato chips come in a variety of flavors and seasonings, ranging from classic salted chips to a wide array of creative and unique flavors. Popular flavors include barbecue, sour cream and onion, cheese, salt and vinegar, and chili. Manufacturers often experiment with different seasonings and flavor combinations to cater to diverse consumer preferences and provide a range of options to choose from.
Market Trends:
• Increasing demand for healthier and more nutritious snack options, driving the growth of innovative and healthier potato chip variants.
• Rising popularity of flavored and unique potato chip varieties, including exotic flavors and regional or ethnic-inspired options.
Market Drivers:
• Convenience and on-the-go snacking culture, with potato chips being a popular choice due to their portability and ready-to-eat nature.
• Continuous product innovation and flavor experimentation by manufacturers to attract consumers and differentiate their brands.
Market Opportunities:
• Expanding into untapped markets, both domestically and internationally, with a focus on emerging economies and regions where potato chips consumption is growing.
• Developing and promoting healthier alternatives with reduced fat, lower sodium, and natural ingredients to meet the demand for nutritious snack options.
Market Challenges:
• Intense competition among established players and new entrants, requiring brands to differentiate themselves through product quality, flavors, and marketing strategies.
• Fluctuating prices and availability of raw materials, particularly potatoes, which can impact production costs and profitability.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Potato Chips Market Breakdown by Type (Baked, Fried) by Flavors (Plain/Salted, Flavored) by Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others), and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
With this report, you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Potato Chips Market?
• What you should look for in a Potato Chips
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behavior over time with a strategic viewpoint to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Potato Chips vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining the latest product/service offering.
who should get the most benefit from this report's insights?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in the value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Potato Chips
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting Potato Chips for large and enterprise-level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in the current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of the Potato Chips Market
Potato Chips Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type [Baked, Fried] (2023-2029)
Potato Chips Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application [Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others] (2023-2029)
Potato Chips Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2029)
Potato Chips Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate (2023-2029)
Potato Chips Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High-Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Potato Chips
Potato Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
