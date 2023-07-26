3DX Industries Completes Classified Helicopter Components Order for StandardAero

SEATTLE, WA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX), a leading global manufacturing company specializing in cutting-edge additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities, announces it has completed an order for the manufacturing of certain classified helicopter components for StandardAero.

Utilizing state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing technologies, 3DX has demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries of additive and subtractive manufacturing in the aerospace industry. This landmark achievement highlights the company's expertise in delivering high-quality, precision-engineered parts for critical applications.

Founded in 1911, StandardAero has become one of the world aerospace industry's largest independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers. With 22 locations worldwide and 27 in the US, StandardAero as a company has grown to over 6,000 employees and a revenue of over $3 Billion in 2022.

StandardAero offers extensive MRO services and custom solutions for business aviation, commercial aviation, military and industrial power customers in more than 80 nations around the world. StandardAero serves a diverse array of customers in the business and general aviation, airline, military, helicopter, components and energy markets. StandardAero is owned by The Carlyle Group Inc. ($CG) a global investment firm with over $381 Billion AUM.

The precision-engineered components order was delivered to StandardAero’s cutting-edge facility in Langley, BC, renowned for its specialization in manufacturing military helicopter components and advanced energy systems. By leveraging its extensive knowledge in advanced manufacturing, 3DX collaborated closely with Standard Aero's engineering team to develop and manufacture these classified helicopter components. The project required utmost attention to detail, strict adherence to stringent industry standards, and a commitment to maintaining the highest levels of confidentiality.

Roger Janssen, CEO and President of 3DX Industries, commented, “We are delighted to be finishing up yet another job for StandardAero. We have worked closely with them in the past completing orders and look forward to expanding our working relationship with them. Working with such diligent requirements allows us to continuously work on our craft and provide the highest quality 3D printed parts for top industry leaders in the world.”

