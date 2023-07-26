Electrify Expo’s Inaugural Washington, D.C. Event Delivers Nearly 13,000 Demo Rides In Just One Weekend

The nation’s largest EV festival made its debut in DC as the success of Electrify Expo continues to grow



Kia EV9, Polestar 3 SUV and Volvo EX90 all made their East Coast public debuts at the event

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, made its first stop of 2023 on the East Coast last weekend in Washington, D.C. Right in the heart of downtown, the festival took over the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds delivering nearly 13,000 test rides of exciting vehicles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more.

Multiple vehicles had never before been on display to the public on the East Coast including Volvo’s new EX90 fully-electric SUV, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz and Polestar 3 SUV, which recently opened its first vehicle showroom in DC.

“Electrify Expo is at the epicenter of EV adoption and consistently doing the work to ensure support at the federal level to drive the demand of going electric,” said CEO and Founder of Electrify Expo BJ Birtwell. “The most convincing way to attract more consumers to go electric is by putting them behind the wheel or on the seat of an electric vehicle, e-bike and other forms of electric transportation. We're looking forward to continuing this momentum next month in New York.”

While in town, Electrify Expo executives met with members of congress and federal agencies to discuss the need for more EV education, obstacles to mass electrification and the need for consumers to experience first-hand the thrill of going electric.

Electrify Expo’s next stop will be August 12-13 in New York on Long Island at Nassau Coliseum. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.electrifyexpo.com/attend .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

