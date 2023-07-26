Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

CHICAGO, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles through premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results at 8:30 am Eastern Time on the same day hosted by its executive management team.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 704-4453 or for international callers by dialing (201) 389-0920. A replay of the call will be available until August 23, 2023 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13740110.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to high quality plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth®, Pure Via®, Wholesome®, Swerve®, Canderel® and Equal®. With food playing a central role in people’s health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands’ innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Our world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand our portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. We are committed to helping people enjoy life’s everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. For more information on how we “Open a World of Goodness®,” please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts:

Whole Earth Brands

312-840-5001

investor@wholeearthbrands.com

ICR

Jeff Sonnek

646-277-1263

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com