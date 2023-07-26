Rain Oncology to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on August 10, 2023

NEWARK, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Oncology Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provide a corporate update on Thursday, August 10, 2023. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: August 10, 2023

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

Dial In Numbers: 1 (888) 886-7786 (U.S. Toll Free) / 1 (416) 764-8658 (International)

Conference ID: 29873479

Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1624922&tp_key=7933f8175f

A replay of the call will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Rain Oncology Inc.

Rain Oncology Inc. is a precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

Media Contact

Mahima Agochiya

Rain Oncology

magochiya@rainoncology.com

Investor Contact

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1.617.430.7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com