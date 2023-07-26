Bearing AI’s Maritime AI Platform Receives ClassNK Innovation Endorsement

Bearing AI’s recognized solutions drive maritime company CII compliance and operational and commercial decision making

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassNK has awarded leading maritime AI company, Bearing AI , with the Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. The Silicon Valley-based company’s solutions are powered by best-in-class deep learning ship performance models that are significantly more accurate than traditional physics-based models.



The Innovation Endorsement (IE) is a certification given by ClassNK to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies. It also aims to cooperate with technological front-runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria for new innovative technologies.

This endorsement reaffirms the function of Bearing AI’s platform, “Bearing CII Optimizer,” the leading solution for managing Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) compliance, and its capacity to optimize the commercial and operational decision-making of maritime companies.

“We’re honored to receive this prestigious endorsement from ClassNK,” said Dylan Keil, CEO of Bearing AI. “It reinforces the industry’s recognition of Bearing AI as the leading platform for CII optimization and emissions management. Our AI platform helps companies turn new environmental regulations into true competitive advantages; placing themselves at the forefront of this massive shift towards green shipping.”

With the IE Products and Solutions certification, ClassNK has examined and verified Bearing CII Optimizer’s innovative functions.

By leveraging massive quantities of real-world data and incorporating dozens of seaway variables, Bearing AI is able to provide proactive recommendations for meeting and maintaining compliance, helping shipping companies make data-driven decisions with confidence.

CII is only the first of a wave of carbon emissions regulations sweeping the maritime shipping industry — with the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) close behind. Forward-thinking maritime companies are acting quickly, and it is clear that the industry needs a fast, highly accurate emissions prediction and tracking solution now more than ever.

“The strides our team of AI and shipping experts has made in the application of AI to this essential industry will go far beyond CII optimization and emissions management,” Dylan said. “Bearing AI’s solution provides shipowners and operators with carbon emissions predictions and simulations that are up to 98% accurate — the most accurate in the industry. Bearing AI is building the best — and only — purpose-built AI platform for green shipping. Our technology is going to transform the operations of the global fleet.”

About Bearing AI

Bearing AI was founded in June 2019 and is based in the heart of Silicon Valley - Palo Alto, California. We are a team of engineers and product people, with deep expertise in building scalable AI-enabled products, and a passion for helping the shipping industry become greener and more efficient. Bearing AI works with some of the world’s leading shipping companies and is backed by Mitsui & Co. Ltd., a global business leader with deep ties to the shipping industry, and the AI Fund, a venture capital firm led by AI pioneer Andrew Ng.

About ClassNK

Founded in 1899, ClassNK is a ship classification society dedicated to safer and cleaner seas. On top of diverse technical services including surveys and classifications of ships and marine structures based on its own rules, statutory certifications on behalf of more than 100 flag states, management system certifications in line with ISO and other international standards, ClassNK has committed to provide the industry with its full support to pave the way for digitalization and decarbonization challenges.

