Intercept to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare and serious liver diseases, will announce its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast which will be available on the investor page of the company’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. Participants who wish to ask a question may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event's start. A replay of the call will be available on Intercept’s website following the completion of the call.

About Intercept     
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare and serious liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact     
For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Investor inquiries: investors@interceptpharma.com

Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com


