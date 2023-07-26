Submit Release
LifeMD to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on August 9, 2023 and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, August 9th
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-877-704-4453
International Dial-In: 1-201-389-0920
Conference ID: 13739131
Live & Archived Webcast: Link


About LifeMD
LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Media Contact
press@lifemd.com

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, CFO
marc@lifemd.com


