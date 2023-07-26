Oculis Announces to Present at Upcoming August Investor Conferences
ZUG, Switzerland, and BOSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:
BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: August 7 – 8, 2023
Location: Virtual
Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date and time: August 8 – 9, 2023
Location: New York, New York
H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
Format: Company presentation
Date and time: Available on-demand Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:00am ET
Location: Virtual
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/1f5fe5a8-e1b8-43f9-9fb5-0775acd23032
The Oculis management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings. Links to access company presentation for select events, when available, will be posted to Oculis’s website on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section.
About Oculis
Oculis (Nasdaq: OCS) is a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’s highly differentiated clinical-stage pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development for eye diseases of high unmet need. It includes OCS-01 eye drops, a topical candidate in Phase 3 development for diabetic macular edema (DME) and inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; OCS-02 eye drops, a topical biologic candidate in Phase 2 development for dry eye disease (DED) and uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The first in-patient, proof-of-concept trial with OCS-05 is currently ongoing in France. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Oculis’s goal is to deliver life-changing eye treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record in the pharmaceutical industry, supported by leading international healthcare investors.
For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com
Oculis Contacts
Mrs. Sylvia Cheung, CFO
sylvia.cheung@oculis.com
Investor & Media Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
1-212-915-2577