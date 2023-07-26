Tissue Paper Market Size to Hit USD 83.4 Bn by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031 Says, Transparency Market Research

Rise in inclination toward personal hygiene and increase in adoption of facial tissues are projected to augment the tissue paper market size during the forecast period. Adoption of advanced production technologies to boost energy savings and reduce the cost of tissue papers is a major trend in the global tissue paper industry.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global tissue paper market was valued at US$ 54.9 Bn in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 83.4 Bn by the end of 2031 . Increase in adoption of tissue paper for personal hygiene is a key factor fueling the tissue paper market. Adoption of advanced production technologies to minimize energy consumption and reduce the cost of tissue papers is likely to fuel market development in the next few years.



Rise in trend of usage of advanced materials and smart technologies in the production of hygiene products is anticipated to offer immense business opportunities. Tissue papers are manufactured from renewable sources and are completely natural.

Competitive Analysis

The global landscape is highly fragmented, with the presence of several large and small-sized players. Companies in the tissue paper market are striving to reduce energy consumption in order to lower their carbon footprint.

Prominent players in the tissue paper market include Asia Pulp & Paper Sinar Mas, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Cascades Inc., Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company, Crown Paper Mill LLC, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Procter & Gamble Company.

Tissue paper is a hygiene product that is used by people all over the world. Tissue papers are commonly used for cleaning, wrapping, and several other personal applications.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Adoption of Personal Hygiene Products Propelling Market Expansion – Adoption of personal hygiene products has increased significantly in recent years. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increase in focus on health and hygiene are expected to spur market demand in the next few years.

Demand for tissue papers increased exponentially during COVID-19. People used tissue paper to cover their mouth during coughing, sneezing, and to wipe hands to prevent the risk of infection. Tissue papers play a key role in controlling infections and flu and help maintain good personal hygiene in individuals.

Increase in Adoption of Facial Tissues Augmenting Market Growth – Facial tissues are specially manufactured for facial applications that are soft and highly absorbent. They possess antibacterial properties. Increase in awareness regarding health and hygiene and efficacy of facial tissues in preventing infection is boosting adoption. This is fueling market size.

Facial tissue papers are widely used in commercial places. Manufacturers of tissue papers are increasingly infusing facial tissues with aromatic agents and antibacterial properties. Rise in standard of living and growth in expenditure on facial care are driving market development.

Usage of Novel Materials Offering Lucrative Opportunities to Vendors – Product development in the retail hygiene sector depends on innovations in materials and technologies used in the final product.

Spunlace nonwoven fabrics are mostly used in the manufacture of baby wipes. They are increasingly being used in other products such as baby diapers, and adult incontinence and feminine hygiene products. Spunlace has become a more affordable option for sanitary products due to its efficient manufacturing techniques.

Adoption of Advanced Production Technologies Boosting Energy Savings and Reducing Production Costs – Adoption of advanced production technologies helps improve the quality of final product and reduce production costs. For instance, TAD technology is widely used to manufacture tissue paper in the U.S. The technology helps save considerable amount of energy.

Advancements in tissue manufacturing technologies, such as STT, PMP, and ATMOS, are projected to boost the market size in the near future.

Growth Drivers

Rise in adoption of personal hygiene products to prevent the risk of infections is fueling the tissue paper market

Availability of facial tissues with antibacterial properties is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the leading market share during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and improvement in standard of living among the people are fueling the demand for tissue paper in the region. Increase in focus on health and hygiene is also boosting market statistics in Asia Pacific. China is a key contributor to the tissue paper market in the region.

The global tissue paper market has been segmented as follows:

Global Tissue Paper Market, by Ply Type

Ply

Ply

Ply and More



Global Tissue Paper Market, by Tissue Grade

Up to 20 GSM

20 to 40 GSM

More than 40 GSM



Global Tissue Paper Market, by Application

Facial Tissues

Napkins

Bath & Toilet Tissues

Towels

Wrapping Tissues

Hygiene Tissues (Medical Tissues and Wipes)

Global Tissue Paper Market, by Material Source

Virgin Pulp

Recycled Pulp

Global Tissue Paper Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial Hotels Offices Malls & Multiplexes Hospitals Schools & Colleges Airlines & Railways Others





Global Tissue Paper Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middles East & Africa



