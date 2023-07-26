Consolidated Lithium Metals Announces New Website & Investor Deck

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36) (“CLM” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its name change approved by shareholders at the Company’s most recent annual and special meeting has officially taken place and that its ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has also been changed to “CLM”.



Mr. Quesnel Executive Chairman stated, “We are pleased with the shareholders’ approval of the company’s name change. Consolidated Lithium Metals is a name that reflects our primary focus as an organization: developing North America’s next lithium mine. Our four exploration-stage properties, located within the mining friendly district of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Quebec, Canada, are situated in close proximity to Sayona Mining’s North American Lithium mine, Canada’s largest operating lithium mine."

Rene Bharti, CEO, stated, “We are very proud to have secured the CLM ticker, which has a wonderful history with our Executive Chairman. Mr. Quesnel was instrumental in the building and sale of Consolidated Thompson Iron Ore. The Consolidated Lithium Metals team, recently strengthened with the addition of Mr. Quesnel as its Executive Chairman, is in a unique position to potentially become Canada’s next lithium producer. Indeed, having Quebec’s largest lithium mining claim position which largely surrounds Canada’s largest operating lithium mine, in addition to having started one of the largest lithium drill campaigns in Quebec history, we hope the new name will serve shareholders well. As our name indicates we plan on becoming a strategic consolidator of lithium assets, and taking advantage of the unique infrastructure we have in place with our partner North American Lithium.”

New Website & Corporate Deck

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. would also like to announce the launch of its new website, www.consolidatedlithium.com, where shareholders can also view the latest corporate presentation.

Investor Relations Engagement

In addition, the Company announces today that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Wentworth Capital Markets Inc. (“Wentworth”) for assistance with its investor awareness marketing campaign.

Wentworth carries on the business of investor relations including assisting public companies in the promotion of corporate activities. Wentworth has agreed to, among other things, assist CLM in enhancing its visibility with potential investors through communications, liaising with writers and publishers, developing communication materials, and advising the Company generally with respect to its corporate development and the advancement of its interests for a monthly cost of C$10,000 (plus applicable taxes) for a one-year term commencing on the date on which the TSXV approves the engagement. Wentworth is an arm’s length party from the Company and principally operates out of Toronto, Ontario. As of the date of this press release, neither Wentworth nor any of its directors and officers own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The engagement of Wentworth is subject to approval of the TSXV.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36) (formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc.) is a Canadian junior mining exploration with projects in Quebec. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email | info@consolidatedlithium.com

Phone | (416) 861-5800

Website |www.consolidatedlithium.com

Cautionary Statements

CLM is not basing any production or mining decisions on a technical report or a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability at any of its properties, and as a result there is increased uncertainty and there are multiple technical and economic risks of failure which are associated with any such production decision. These risks, among others, include areas that are analysed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts.

This press release contains “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including to commence lithium production, develop a mine, and consolidate lithium mining assets, and statements with respect to the engagement of Wentworth to enhance visibility with potential investors. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.