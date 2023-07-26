EXCHANGE LISTING CLIENT, JANOVER INC., SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND NASDAQ LISTING

The Future of Commercial Real-Estate, Human Innovation, Powered by Tech

Fort Lauderdale, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exchange Listing, LLC is pleased to announce the pricing of the initial public offering for its client, Janover, Inc. ("Janover" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: JNVR) on Nasdaq Capital Markets on July 24, 2023. The Company which is a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch, sold 1,412,500 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.65 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 211,875 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with the offering, Janover commenced the trading of its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 25, 2023 under the symbol “JNVR”.

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC and R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The future of commercial real estate finance is being built by Janover, a platform for the capital markets for multifamily and commercial real estate that is tech-enabled. Their goal is to educate people for free about capital markets for commercial real estate. Everyone should have access to multifamily and commercial real estate financing finance that is competitively priced and structured. Numerous well-known podcasts as well as Forbes and HousingWire have both covered Janover.

“Exchange Listing has dedicated countless hours and energy to this IPO, ultimately guiding us through the IPO process with unwavering support. Their dedication and expertise to helping us achieve this milestone through a challenging IPO market is a testament to the value and pride they take in each project they work on,” said Blake Janover, CEO of Janover.

“Blake is completely rewriting real-estate industry financings and creating access through his proprietary platform. His passion for knowledge, industry transparency, and trust has been evident from inception. I am immensely proud to have worked with Blake and the Janover team for this milestone in their company journey and look forward to what the future brings for them," said Peter Goldstein, CEO of Exchange Listing.

Exchange Listing, LLC provides growth companies with cost-effective and efficient direct access to one-stop solutions in strategic planning and implementation of listing and uplisting on senior exchanges such as the Nasdaq or NYSE. Their focus on company-specific structuring to meet listing requirements makes them the primary point of contact with the exchange, investment bankers, and lawyers throughout the listing process. With extensive experience in investment banking, securities law, corporate governance, and business management, Exchange Listing and its strategic partners facilitate clients' listing and capital markets objectives.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Goldstein Email: Peter@exchangelistingllc.com Phone: (954) 998-5510

Visit the Company's Website: https://exchangelistingllc.com/