Vancouver’s “Best Upscale” Restaurant, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar brings back Table One

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2023 sees the return of the exclusive Table One series to Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar , the Northland Properties -owned fine-dining restaurant in downtown Vancouver. Led by Chef Alex Chen (Executive Chef of BLVD and chef-partner at Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar in Whistler) and held monthly between April and September, this intimate event features a multi-course set menu with a focus on locally-sourced seasonal ingredients.



Located at the Sutton Place Hotel , the series represents a creative study in precision and artistry. Throughout the evening, Chef Alex takes the time to share his own journey, food philosophies, and the inspirations behind his dishes while exhibiting the techniques he has tirelessly honed over the past 20 years. This truly is a unique opportunity for upscale dining enthusiasts to indulge in a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.





With four of the six dates already fulfilled, this year has been a busy one for the establishment. In June, Boulevard was awarded ‘Best Upscale Restaurant’ for 2023 by the 34th annual Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards. The team also received an honorable mention in the 'Best Contemporary' category. The honours are the latest to be earned by the accomplished establishment and its all-star cast. Describing the seafood-focused menu as "impeccably sourced ingredients with modern spins that are reined in by classic French and Asian rigor", Canada’s 100 Best bestowed Boulevard with the No. 43 spot in their annual list of the country’s best restaurants in mid-May.

As the restaurant’s Executive General Manager and Wine Director, JP Potters shares that the ‘The Boulevard Experience’ is not a one size fits all approach. “Our team members are asked not to focus on sales but rather create a wholly positive experience. They are invited to determine how they can have a positive impact on those seated around the table, whether it’s a first-time visit or a return to a favourite dining spot. In our day-to-day decisions, we continue to choose excellence and do things properly, despite it generally being the harder path”.







Executive Chef Roger Ma echoes this philosophy. “It’s really all about trying to do all of the little things right and being consistent - with enough hard work, love, and care, we try to create a thriving work environment that breeds success”, he explains. “Watching our team grow and develop into the next generation of talent is equally satisfying as being featured in awards”.



For Chef Alex Chen, with both Boulevard and Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar, included in this year’s Canada’s 100 Best Restaurant lists, the recipe for success is simple – great synergy between his partners and team members. “They are the ones that run the day-to-day operations, provide great service, delicious food, and warm hospitality on a consistent basis. None of this would ever be possible without my team and our ownership group, Northland Properties, providing me with the greatest strength, unwavering belief, and support”.







ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR



Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar sets a national standard in fine dining and hospitality. Led by the creative talents of Chef Roger Ma (Canadian Culinary Champion 2020) and Chef Alex Chen (1st Winner of Iron Chef Canada), the restaurant is uncompromising in its showcase of fresh seafood and West Coast fare. Dine and discover a renaissance of classical technique and training, where creative hints of international influence showcase reimagined local ingredients.



As one of the most awarded restaurants in Vancouver’s recent history, Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room with signature booths, a renowned bar program, and elegant private dining spaces. Each is enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktails.



