Starbox Announces the Launch of Multimodal Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) Engine - StarBoxGPT

StarBoxGPT will be activated in its system by September 2023



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (the “Company” or “Starbox” or “Starbox Group”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, today announced the launch of “StarBoxGPT”, an AI content creation platform that incorporates multimodal functions to provide AI service to Southeast Asia customers.

StarBoxGPT is an AIGC comprehensive service platform independently developed by Starbox. StarBoxGPT includes the generation of text, image, speech, and video. StarBoxGPT’s system is built based on technologies such as data integration, feature representation, translation, alignment, fusion techniques and co-learning.

StarBoxGPT is designed to offer AI, augmented reality (“AR”) and automation solutions to optimize business process and IT operations for clients across various industries in Southeast Asia, to achieve cost savings, improve productivity, and reduce the time to value. Aiming to be a comprehensive AI solutions provider, Starbox is committed to providing end-to-end and customized services that will include strategy, designing, implementation and hands-on training to help clients deploy and scale AI solutions in an efficient and scalable way.

The Company has made enormous efforts in StarBoxGPT and simplified many functions to make it a more user-friendly content creation tool without a steep learning curve for users with no background in AI facilitated designs in the fields of graphics and video creation, as well as language generation and translation. StarBoxGPT can also help to analyze audience's profile and generate unique and alternate versions of synthetic media content based on cutting edge multimodal AI content creation technology.

The Company expects that StarBoxGPT will bring the human-machine dialogue experience to a new playing field that will help clients to keep generating products in an “always-on” digital world that may reach audiences in a cost-effective way.

Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starbox Group, commented: “The launch of StarBoxGPT marks a milestone in Starbox’s history. Starbox has emerged as a new player in the field of AI, that we believe can offer comprehensive solutions to businesses across Southeast Asia. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies and an expansive portfolio of services have solidified our goal to be a key enabler of digital transformation in Southeast Asia.

Leveraging the power of machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, we are anticipating that Starbox AI algorithms will enable our clients to extract valuable insights from vast quantities of data. These insights can be used to optimize operations, improve decision-making processes, and create personalized customer experiences.

Starbox is fully committed to providing end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients. From the initial consultation to post-implementation support, Starbox will provide a seamless integration of AI technologies into the existing business process of its clients. This comprehensive approach distinguishes Starbox from its competitors in the Southeast Asia region, as it eliminates the need for multiple vendors and simplifies the implementation of the AI process for businesses. The Company expects that StarBoxGPT, and its multimodal AI content creation platform, will bring sizable revenues for the Company.”

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive AI solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engaging in building a cash rebate, digital advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com .

