Monte Rosa Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Anthony M. Manning to Board of Directors

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced the appointment of Anthony M. Manning, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Manning is a highly accomplished drug discovery leader in the field of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.



”Dr. Manning brings extensive knowledge and experience in the field of immunology and inflammation to our Board of Directors, and we’re delighted to have him on our team,” said Markus Warmuth, M.D., CEO of Monte Rosa. ”Tony’s experience developing multiple first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of immune-driven diseases will be invaluable, particularly as our VAV1 program for autoimmune diseases approaches the clinic, followed closely by our NEK7 program for inflammatory diseases. We are proud to pioneer the development of MGDs beyond oncology and in particular, in the areas of immune and inflammatory conditions. With the team we’ve assembled and leveraging the power of our QuEEN™ platform to discover highly selective MGDs of key drivers of a variety of crucial immune cell pathways, we are confident we can help a broad group of patients with high unmet medical needs.”

Dr. Manning serves as a Board Director for Palatin Technologies, Founder and Chair of the non-profit Institute for Biomedical Entrepreneurship, and Scientific Advisor for several companies. Most recently, Dr. Manning was Chief Scientific Officer at Momenta Pharmaceuticals, where he built a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of autoantibody-driven diseases. Momenta was acquired by Johnson & Johnson Corporation in 2020 for $6.5 billion. Prior to Momenta, Dr. Manning led research and drug discovery efforts at Roche Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacia Corp., Biogen Idec, and several early-stage biotechnology companies. Dr. Manning has contributed more than 120 scientific publications and patents in the fields of autoimmune diseases, novel therapeutics, and drug discovery.

“The ability to eliminate immune targets previously considered undruggable, like VAV1, affords Monte Rosa an incredible advantage, particularly when you consider the incredible specificity of degradation demonstrated by their preclinical data,” said Dr. Manning. “I am excited to support Monte Rosa Therapeutics on its path to become the first company to progress the concept of molecular glue-based protein degradation into the immunology and inflammation field, and think the team and company are uniquely positioned to do so. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team as they advance the company’s pipeline and bring differentiated and transformational MGD-based therapies to patients.”

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients with serious diseases such as oncology, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company’s QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) platform enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and design highly selective degraders by combining diverse libraries of proprietary MGDs with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning, and computational chemistry capabilities. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes express and implied “forward-looking statements,” including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about our product development activities, including expectations around the advancement of our pipeline and the various products therein, their therapeutic potential and the anticipated contribution of the members of our board of directors, specifically Dr. Manning, and our executives to our operations and progress. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and any subsequent filings, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. You should not rely upon forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, any future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

