Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Solid Second Quarter Earnings of $27.7 Million or $0.94 per Diluted Share

Results Highlighted by Strong Loan Growth and Excellent Credit Quality

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $27.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $26.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. The results for the second quarter of 2023 included strong loan growth and record levels of non-interest income, highlighted by treasury management fees and wealth management and trust income.

       
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22
Net income $ 27,664   $ 29,048   $    26,794  
Net income per share, diluted           0.94             0.99             0.91  
       
Net interest income $         60,929   $         63,072   $         56,984  
Provision for credit losses(1)   2,350     2,625     (200 )
Non-interest income   23,085     22,047     21,940  
Non-interest expenses   46,025     45,314     44,675  
       
Net interest margin   3.42 %   3.59 %   3.20 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   54.69 %   53.13 %   56.42 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   7.87 %   7.74 %   7.00 %
Annualized return on average assets(4)   1.46 %   1.55 %   1.40 %
Annualized return on average equity(4)   13.87 %   15.15 %   14.34 %
       

“We are delighted by continued strong loan demand from the customers we serve. While the economic outlook remains difficult to forecast, the current brisk lending environment in our markets is encouraging,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain positive about the opportunities in our markets, as loan pipelines and overall business activity remain solid. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $571 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, while growing $178 million during the second quarter. While our loan growth stands out given the current environment, I am most pleased to report that our credit quality metrics remain outstanding – with past dues and classified loans reaching three year lows. On the linked quarter, total deposits declined $149 million, as deposit pricing pressures persist. Although total interest bearing deposits have not fluctuated as widely as non-interest bearing deposits, we experienced anticipated public funds run off in addition to a significant shift in the mix of interest bearing deposits, which is driving up the overall cost of funds. Despite the noted quarterly deposit contraction, we are not seeing fallout in our overall customer base.”

“Recurring non-interest income once again set a quarterly record, led by gains in several categories and is a complement to our diversified revenue streams,” continued Hillebrand. “Treasury management fees climbed to record levels at quarter-end, primarily driven by increased demand and customer expansion. In addition, wealth management and trust reached new highs, with net new business growth and market appreciation contributing to the record results. Notwithstanding the current strong financial results, we remain cautious in our outlook for the remainder of the year, particularly with the challenging interest rate environment and continuing national recessionary fears. During uncertain and challenging economic times, we remain focused on our business model, which emphasizes strong, full customer relationships. Our history of success as a community bank is rooted in the unwavering, unified mission of providing exceptional service to our customers and meeting all of their banking needs. For nearly 120 years we have stayed true to this simple mission, through all economic cycles.”

At June 30, 2023, the Company had $7.73 billion in assets, $5.42 billion in loans and $6.21 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 72 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint and provide significant growth opportunities in both the banking and wealth management arenas.

Key factors contributing to the second quarter of 2023 results included:

  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $571 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, while growing $178 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter. Loan production set a new quarterly record during the second quarter of 2023. The yield earned on loans, excluding PPP loans, increased to 5.50% for the second quarter of 2023 – the highest level earned since mid-2011.
  • Deposit balances declined $149 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter, as non-interest bearing demand deposit balances contracted $79 million and interest bearing deposits declined $70 million.
    • Contraction in interest bearing demand deposit, savings and money market portfolios more than offset a $119 million increase in time deposits.
    • As expected, public funds accounts contracted $84 million on the linked quarter.
    • Given the current interest rate environment, the change in deposit mix continues to place pressure on funding costs.
  • Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 7%, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter a year ago.
  • Compared to the second quarter of 2022, net interest margin (NIM) increased 22 basis points. NIM declined 17 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.42%, as the rising cost of funds outpaced earning asset yields.
  • With continued strong credit quality statistics, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses(1) of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, consistent with strong loan growth.
  • Non-interest income increased by $1.1 million, or 5%, over the second quarter of 2022, as customer expansion enhanced fee income. Net new business growth and equity market improvement drove record wealth management and trust income, and treasury management fees once again set a quarterly record.
  • Total non-interest expenses remained well-controlled and consistent with management expectations.
  • Tangible common equity per share(3) was $20.17 at June 30, 2023, compared to $19.66 at March 31, 2023, and $17.59 at June 30, 2022. Over the past several quarters, tangible common equity and tangible book value have been impacted by the marked increase in interest rates and the related negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income/loss, primarily as a result of unrealized losses in the available for sale debt securities portfolio. These securities, which management has the ability and intent to hold to maturity, are either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. government, are highly rated by major rating agencies, have a long history of no credit losses and a current duration of 3.5 years.

Hillebrand concluded, “In May, we were named a winner of the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, which recognizes the top 10% of community banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion based on various profitability, operational efficiency and balance sheet metrics. Only 22 banks in the nation received this award and we were the only bank in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio to be honored. This recognition not only reflects the success of our Company, but the dedication that we have to providing high quality service to the community.” Stock Yards Bancorp has been named to the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup eight times.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2023 Compared with Second Quarter 2022

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased 7%, or $3.9 million, to $60.9 million. Strong organic loan expansion has boosted net interest income over the past 12 months.

  • Total interest income increased by $24.0 million, or 41%, to $83.1 million.
    • Interest income and fees on loans increased $21.7 million, or 43%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $481 million, or 10%, increase in average non-PPP loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans increased 129 basis points, or 31%, over the past 12 months to 5.49%. PPP interest and fee income totaled $51,000 and $1.2 million for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, approximately $123,000 in PPP deferred fees remained to be recognized.
    • Interest income on securities increased $1.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. While average securities balances have declined $23 million, or 1%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned has increased 36 bps to 2.05% - consistent with higher yields earned on securities purchased in 2022.
    • Despite a $429 million decline in average balances, interest income on overnight funds increased $551,000 over the prior year quarter. The Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) has increased the rate paid on reserve balances meaningfully during the last several quarters, which has significantly benefitted income.
  • Total interest expense increased $20.0 million to $22.1 million, as the cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 163 basis points to 1.81%.
    • Interest expense on deposits increased $15.3 million over the past 12 months, as the overall cost of interest bearing deposits increased from 0.16% at 2Q22 to 1.55%. Along with cost of funds expansion, the Bank has experienced declines in average deposits along with changes in the mix of deposits. Average interest bearing deposit balances decreased $101 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2023, with non-time deposits (interest bearing demand savings and money markets) compressing $246 million and time deposits increasing $145 million.
    • Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances totaled $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. On February 6, 2023, the Bank borrowed $100 million from the FHLB with a five-year term and a net cost of 3.55%, after including the benefit of the related interest rate swap. The remainder of the FHLB advances held at quarter end had overnight maturities.
  • NIM expanded 22 basis points to 3.42% for the second quarter of 2023, from 3.20% for the second quarter a year ago. Despite the margin expansion, higher loan yields and volume were offset by higher deposit rates and changes within the deposit portfolio mix.

The Company recorded $2.4 million in provision for credit losses(1) during the second quarter of 2023, which included a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and $200,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. Although the credit quality statistics remain strong, the Company recorded credit loss expense based upon strong loan growth, qualitative factor adjustments, minimal net charge-offs and improvement in the Company’s unemployment forecast. For the second quarter of 2022, consistent with net recoveries and solid credit quality statistics, the Company recorded a $700,000 reduction in provision for credit losses on loans offset by a $500,000 provision for credit losses for off balances sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $1.1 million, or 5%, to $23.1 million.

  • Wealth management and trust income ended the second quarter of 2023 at a record $10.1 million, increasing $651,000, or 7%, over the second quarter of 2022. Net new business growth and strong equity market performance boosted income over the previous record set in the first quarter.
  • Treasury management fees increased $362,000, or 17%, driven by increased transaction volume, modified fee schedules, strong foreign exchange income, new product sales and both organic and acquisition-related customer base expansion. New and renewed interest in sweep services, given the current rate environment, continues to boost income.
  • Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, net servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, totaled $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 million for the second quarter a year ago. While total income has lagged over the prior year quarter, the Company has benefited from the increased market value of the loans held in the pipeline.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.4 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, to $46.0 million.

  • Total compensation and employee benefits expense increased $535,000, or 2%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, consistent with annual merit increases and an increase in full time equivalent employees.
  • Technology and communication expenses, which includes computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $235,000, or 6%, consistent with customer expansion and system upgrades.
  • FDIC insurance expense increased $243,000, or 45%, compared to the second quarter a year ago due to the increased base rate assessment imposed by the FDIC in addition to balance sheet growth.
  • Tax credit amortization expense increased $235,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to the addition of new tax credit projects in 2023.
  • Intangible amortization expense decreased $439,000, or 27%, consistent with the decrease in customer intangible assets related to the first quarter 2022 acquisition.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2023 Compared with June 30, 2022

Total assets increased $149 million, or 2%, year over year to $7.73 billion.

Total loans increased $541 million, or 11%, to $5.42 billion, led by expansion in most major loan categories. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $571 million, or 12% over the past 12 months.

Total investment securities, which spiked during the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 due to acquisitions, decreased $83 million, or 5%, year over year. Higher yielding investment purchases made in 2022 have boosted the overall portfolio yield to 2.05% during the second quarter of 2023, from 1.69% in the second quarter of 2022. In 2023, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.

Total deposits contracted $341 million, or 5%, over the past 12 months, led by a $355 million decline in non-interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by interest bearing demand and time deposit expansion. Approximately $90 million of the decline was associated with seasonal public funds account balances.

Asset quality has remained solid with past dues and classified loans reaching three year lows. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $113,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $5,000 in the second quarter of 2022. Non-performing loans(5) totaled $18 million, or 0.33% of total loans outstanding compared to $9 million, or 0.18% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2022. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans (5) ended at 1.43% at June 30, 2023 compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios remaining strong. Total equity to assets(1) was 10.45% and the tangible common equity ratio(1) was 7.87%(1) at June 30, 2023, compared to 9.85% and 7.00% at June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in interest rates over the last 12 months have led to outsized unrealized losses within the available for sale debt securities portfolio, with the decline in accumulated other comprehensive income/loss putting pressure on the tangible common equity ratio, which has been steadily improving post acquisition activity.

In May 2023, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share. The dividend was paid July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023.

No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2023 Compared with First Quarter 2023

Net interest income declined $2.1 million, or 3%, over the prior quarter to $60.9 million. NIM declined 17 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.42%, as the cost of funds growth outpaced earning asset yield growth.

The Company recorded $2.4 million in provision for credit losses(1) during the second quarter of 2023, which included a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and $200,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $2.6 million in provision for credit losses, which included a $2.3 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $375,000 credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 5%, to $23.1 million on the linked quarter, consistent with expansion in wealth management and trust, treasury and card income.

Non-interest expenses increased $711,000, or 2%, to $46.0 million, as increased compensation, marketing and card processing more than off-set declines in FDIC insurance and net occupancy expense.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2023 Compared with March 31, 2023

Total assets increased $65 million on the linked quarter to $7.73 billion.

Total loans increased $176 million, or 3%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in the Commercial Real Estate and Residential Real Estate loan portfolios. Total line of credit usage was 40.1% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 41.1% as of March 31, 2023 – driven by strong production (new lines that have yet to fund). Commercial and industrial line usage was 29.6% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 30.5% as of March 31, 2023.

Total deposits decreased $149 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter, with non-interest bearing demand deposit balances contracting $79 million. Total interest bearing deposits decreased $70 million, on the linked quarter, as a $119 million increase in time deposits was offset by contraction in interest bearing demand deposit, savings and money market accounts. Excluding the public funds decline, total deposits decreased $65 million on the linked quarter.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.73 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

T. Clay Stinnett
Executive Vice President,
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
(502) 625-0890


                         
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                
Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release                        
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)                        
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended        
    June 30,   June 30,        
Income Statement Data   2023   2022   2023   2022        
                         
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (6)   $ 61,074   $ 57,244   $ 124,319   $ 106,189        
Interest income:                        
Loans   $ 72,308   $ 50,612   $ 141,095   $ 95,355        
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   1,664   1,113   3,245   1,395        
Mortgage loans held for sale   77   50   118   74        
Securities   9,014   7,333   18,072   12,268        
Total interest income   83,063   59,108   162,530   109,092        
Interest expense:                        
Deposits   17,081   1,770   30,580   2,941        
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and                        
other short-term borrowings   546   76   1,179   96        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,962   -   5,696   -        
Subordinated debentures   545   278   1,074   311        
Total interest expense   22,134   2,124   38,529   3,348        
Net interest income   60,929   56,984   124,001   105,744        
Provision for credit losses (1)   2,350   (200)   4,975   2,079        
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   58,579   57,184   119,026   103,665        
Non-interest income:                        
Wealth management and trust services   10,146   9,495   19,673   17,738        
Deposit service charges   2,201   2,061   4,350   3,924        
Debit and credit card income   4,712   4,748   9,194   8,867        
Treasury management fees   2,549   2,187   4,867   4,091        
Mortgage banking income   1,030   1,295   2,068   2,298        
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   800   731   1,554   1,338        
Bank owned life insurance   559   270   1,108   536        
Gain (Loss) on sale of premises and equipment   -   (2)   (2)   (28)        
Other   1,088   1,155   2,320   2,379        
Total non-interest income   23,085   21,940   45,132   41,143        
Non-interest expenses:                        
Compensation   22,107   22,204   44,003   40,173        
Employee benefits   5,061   4,429   10,114   8,968        
Net occupancy and equipment   3,739   3,663   7,638   6,688        
Technology and communication   4,219   3,984   8,470   7,403        
Debit and credit card processing   1,706   1,665   3,125   3,002        
Marketing and business development   1,784   1,445   2,879   2,217        
Postage, printing and supplies   889   825   1,763   1,558        
Legal and professional   819   1,027   1,616   1,677        
FDIC Insurance   779   536   1,914   1,181        
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   324   89   647   177        
Capital and deposit based taxes   607   582   1,246   1,100        
Merger expenses   -   -   -   19,500        
Intangible amortization   1,172   1,611   2,352   2,324        
Other   2,819   2,615   5,572   5,004        
Total non-interest expenses   46,025   44,675   91,339   100,972        
Income before income tax expense   35,639   34,449   72,819   43,836        
Income tax expense   7,975   7,547   16,107   8,992        
Net income   27,664   26,902   56,712   34,844        
Less: net income attributed to non-controlling interest   -   108   -   144        
Net income available to stockholders   $ 27,664   $ 26,794   $ 56,712   $ 34,700        
                         
Net income per share - Basic   $ 0.95   $ 0.92   $ 1.94   $ 1.23        
Net income per share - Diluted   0.94   0.91   1.93   1.22        
Cash dividend declared per share   0.29   0.28   0.58   0.56        
                         
Weighted average shares - Basic   29,223   29,131   29,200   28,186        
Weighted average shares - Diluted   29,340   29,346   29,353   28,421        
                         
        June 30,        
Balance Sheet Data           2023   2022        
                         
Investment securities           $ 1,542,753   $ 1,625,488        
Loans           5,418,609   4,877,324        
Allowance for credit losses on loans           77,710   66,362        
Total assets           7,732,552   7,583,105        
Non-interest bearing deposits           1,766,132   2,121,304        
Interest bearing deposits           4,442,248   4,427,826        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           400,000   -        
Stockholders' equity           808,082   747,131        
Total shares outstanding           29,323   29,243        
Book value per share (3)           $ 27.56   $ 25.55        
Tangible common equity per share (3)           20.17   17.59        
Market value per share           45.37   59.82        
                         
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                
Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release                        
                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended        
    June 30,   June 30,        
Average Balance Sheet Data   2023   2022   2023   2022        
                         
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 131,958   $ 561,101   $ 136,369   $ 615,878        
Mortgage loans held for sale   8,420   11,303   7,446   9,974        
Investment securities   1,719,045   1,741,844   1,736,734   1,560,873        
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   25,074   13,811   20,311   12,169        
Loans   5,286,597   4,846,013   5,261,876   4,613,264        
Total interest earning assets   7,171,094   7,174,072   7,162,736   6,812,158        
Total assets   7,594,901   7,651,332   7,587,211   7,264,423        
Interest bearing deposits   4,414,599   4,515,563   4,447,194   4,333,153        
Total deposits   6,195,937   6,639,458   6,276,748   6,304,678        
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings   126,653   149,747   132,440   125,545        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   348,352   -   256,215   -        
Subordinated debentures   26,508   26,111   26,458   17,132        
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,916,112   4,691,421   4,862,307   4,475,830        
Total stockholders' equity   799,886   749,445   788,782   727,244        
                         
Performance Ratios                        
Annualized return on average assets (4)   1.46%   1.40%   1.51%   0.96%        
Annualized return on average equity (4)   13.87%   14.34%   14.50%   9.62%        
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.42%   3.20%   3.50%   3.14%        
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   27.43%   27.71%   26.63%   27.93%        
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)   54.69%   56.42%   53.90%   68.53%        
                         
Capital Ratios                        
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)           10.45%   9.85%        
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)           7.87%   7.00%        
Average stockholders' equity to average assets           10.40%   10.01%        
Total risk-based capital           12.78%   12.27%        
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital           11.20%   10.81%        
Tier 1 risk-based capital           11.61%   11.26%        
Leverage           9.83%   8.58%        
                         
Loan Segmentation                        
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied           $ 1,477,733   $ 1,397,330        
Commercial real estate - owner occupied           873,980   787,559        
Commercial and industrial           1,226,554   1,090,404        
Commercial and industrial - PPP           7,088   36,767        
Residential real estate - owner occupied           664,870   533,577        
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied           338,727   293,852        
Construction and land development           451,324   372,197        
Home equity lines of credit           202,574   192,102        
Consumer           139,602   137,278        
Leases           13,967   14,611        
Credit cards           22,190   21,647        
Total loans and leases           $ 5,418,609   $ 4,877,324        
                         
Asset Quality Data                        
Non-accrual loans           $ 17,364   $ 7,827        
Troubled debt restructurings           -   -        
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing           437   1,176        
Total non-performing loans           17,801   9,003        
Other real estate owned           677   7,601        
Total non-performing assets           $ 18,478   $ 16,604        
Non-performing loans to total loans (5)           0.33%   0.18%        
Non-performing assets to total assets           0.24%   0.22%        
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (5)           1.43%   1.36%        
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans           1.48%   1.44%      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans           437%   737%        
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (113)   $ (5)   $ (221)   $ 535        
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (7)   0.00%   0.00%   0.00%   0.01%        
                         
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)              
Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release                        
                         
    Quarterly Comparison    
Income Statement Data   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22    
                         
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (6)   $ 61,074   $ 63,245   $ 65,469   $ 62,608   $ 57,244    
Net interest income   $ 60,929   $ 63,072   $ 65,263   $ 62,376   $ 56,984    
Provision for credit losses (1)   2,350   2,625   3,375   4,803   (200)    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   58,579   60,447   61,888   57,573   57,184    
Non-interest income:                        
Wealth management and trust services   10,146   9,527   9,221   9,152   9,495    
Deposit service charges   2,201   2,149   2,183   2,179   2,061    
Debit and credit card income   4,712   4,482   5,046   4,710   4,748    
Treasury management fees   2,549   2,318   2,278   2,221   2,187    
Mortgage banking income   1,030   1,038   209   703   1,295    
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   800   754   833   892   731    
Bank owned life insurance   559   549   545   516   270    
Gain (Loss) on sale of premises and equipment   -   (2)   1,295   3,074   (2)    
Other   1,088   1,232   1,532   1,417   1,155    
Total non-interest income   23,085   22,047   23,142   24,864   21,940    
Non-interest expenses:                        
Compensation   22,107   21,896   23,398   23,069   22,204    
Employee benefits   5,061   5,053   3,421   4,179   4,429    
Net occupancy and equipment   3,739   3,899   3,843   3,767   3,663    
Technology and communication   4,219   4,251   3,747   3,747   3,984    
Debit and credit card processing   1,706   1,419   1,470   1,437   1,665    
Marketing and business development   1,784   1,095   1,544   1,244   1,445    
Postage, printing and supplies   889   874   893   903   825    
Legal and professional   819   797   492   774   1,027    
FDIC Insurance   779   1,135   730   847   536    
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   324   323   88   88   89    
Capital and deposit based taxes   607   639   799   722   582    
Merger expenses   -   -   -   -   -    
Intangible amortization   1,172   1,180   1,610   1,610   1,611    
Loss on disposition of Landmark Financial Advisors   -   -   870   -   -    
Other   2,819   2,753   3,041   2,486   2,615    
Total non-interest expenses   46,025   45,314   45,946   44,873   44,675    
Income before income tax expense   35,639   37,180   39,084   37,564   34,449    
Income tax expense   7,975   8,132   9,174   9,024   7,547    
Net income   27,664   29,048   29,910   28,540   26,902    
Less: net income attributed to non-controlling interest   -   -   93   85   108    
Net income available to stockholders   $ 27,664   $ 29,048   $ 29,817   $ 28,455   $ 26,794    
                         
                         
Net income per share - Basic   $ 0.95   $ 1.00   $ 1.02   $ 0.98   $ 0.92    
Net income per share - Diluted   0.94   0.99   1.01   0.97   0.91    
Cash dividend declared per share   0.29   0.29   0.29   0.29   0.28    
                         
Weighted average shares - Basic   29,223   29,178   29,157   29,144   29,131    
Weighted average shares - Diluted   29,340   29,365   29,428   29,404   29,346    
                         
    Quarterly Comparison    
Balance Sheet Data   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22    
                         
Cash and due from banks   $ 111,126   $ 87,922   $ 82,515   $ 93,948   $ 88,422    
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   103,204   229,076   84,852   235,973   485,447    
Mortgage loans held for sale   7,069   6,397   2,606   5,230   10,045    
Investment securities   1,542,753   1,600,603   1,617,834   1,627,298   1,625,488    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   27,366   23,226   10,928   10,928   13,811    
Loans   5,418,609   5,243,104   5,205,918   5,072,877   4,877,324    
Allowance for credit losses on loans   77,710   75,673   73,531   70,083   66,362    
Goodwill   194,074   194,074   194,074   202,524   202,524    
Total assets   7,732,552   7,667,648   7,496,261   7,554,210   7,583,105    
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,766,132   1,845,302   1,950,198   2,200,041   2,121,304    
Interest bearing deposits   4,442,248   4,511,893   4,441,054   4,300,732   4,427,826    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   138,347   104,578   133,342   124,567   161,512    
Federal funds purchased   11,646   14,745   8,789   8,970   8,771    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   400,000   275,000   50,000   -   -    
Subordinated debentures   26,541   26,442   26,343   26,244   26,144    
Stockholders' equity   808,082   794,368   760,432   727,754   747,131    
Total shares outstanding   29,323   29,324   29,259   29,242   29,243    
Book value per share (3)   $ 27.56   $ 27.09   $ 25.99   $ 24.89   $ 25.55    
Tangible common equity per share (3)   20.17   19.66   18.50   16.98   17.59    
Market value per share   45.37   55.14   64.98   68.01   59.82    
                         
Capital Ratios                        
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)   10.45%   10.36%   10.14%   9.63%   9.85%    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   7.87%   7.74%   7.44%   6.78%   7.00%    
Average stockholders' equity to average assets   10.53%   10.26%   9.79%   9.92%   9.79%    
Total risk-based capital   12.78%   12.91%   12.54%   12.16%   12.27%    
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital   11.20%   11.30%   11.04%   10.69%   10.81%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.61%   11.73%   11.47%   11.13%   11.26%    
Leverage   9.83%   9.56%   9.33%   8.85%   8.58%    
                         
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)              
Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release                        
                         
    Quarterly Comparison    
Average Balance Sheet Data   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22    
                         
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 131,958   $ 140,831   $ 235,448   $ 442,880   $ 561,101    
Mortgage loans held for sale   8,420   6,460   6,735   8,694   11,303    
Investment securities   1,719,045   1,754,620   1,786,383   1,769,597   1,741,844    
Loans   5,286,597   5,236,879   5,094,356   4,948,898   4,846,013    
Total interest earning assets   7,171,094   7,154,286   7,133,850   7,181,781   7,174,072    
Total assets   7,594,901   7,579,439   7,559,260   7,661,720   7,651,332    
Interest bearing deposits   4,414,599   4,480,151   4,428,582   4,444,983   4,515,563    
Total deposits   6,195,937   6,358,458   6,526,440   6,614,263   6,639,458    
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased   126,653   138,292   126,027   148,734   149,747    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   348,352   163,056   1,087   -   -    
Subordinated debentures   26,508   26,408   26,309   26,210   26,111    
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,916,112   4,807,907   4,582,005   4,619,927   4,691,421    
Total stockholders' equity   799,886   777,555   740,007   760,322   749,445    
                         
Performance Ratios                        
Annualized return on average assets (4)   1.46%   1.55%   1.56%   1.47%   1.40%    
Annualized return on average equity (4)   13.87%   15.15%   15.99%   14.85%   14.34%    
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.42%   3.59%   3.64%   3.46%   3.20%    
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   27.43%   25.85%   27.56%   28.43%   27.71%    
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)   54.69%   53.13%   51.85%   51.30%   56.42%    
                         
Loans Segmentation                        
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   $ 1,477,733   $ 1,421,660   $ 1,397,346   $ 1,415,180   $ 1,397,330    
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   873,980   850,766   834,629   819,727   787,559    
Commercial and industrial   1,226,554   1,205,222   1,230,976   1,170,241   1,090,404    
Commercial and industrial - PPP   7,088   9,557   18,593   19,469   36,767    
Residential real estate - owner occupied   664,870   620,417   591,515   557,638   533,577    
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied   338,727   323,519   313,248   302,936   293,852    
Construction and land development   451,324   439,673   445,690   414,632   372,197    
Home equity lines of credit   202,574   200,933   200,725   199,485   192,102    
Consumer   139,602   136,412   139,461   138,843   137,278    
Leases   13,967   13,207   13,322   13,959   14,611    
Credit cards   22,190   21,738   20,413   20,767   21,647    
Total loans and leases   $ 5,418,609   $ 5,243,104   $ 5,205,918   $ 5,072,877   $ 4,877,324    
                         
Asset Quality Data                        
Non-accrual loans   $ 17,364   $ 17,389   $ 14,242   $ 10,580   $ 7,827    
Troubled debt restructurings   -   -   -   -   -    
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   437   894   892   32   1,176    
Total non-performing loans   17,801   18,283   15,134   10,612   9,003    
Other real estate owned   677   677   677   996   7,601    
Total non-performing assets   $ 18,478   $ 18,960   $ 15,811   $ 11,608   $ 16,604    
Non-performing loans to total loans (5)   0.33%   0.35%   0.29%   0.21%   0.18%    
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.24%   0.25%   0.21%   0.15%   0.22%    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (5)   1.44%   1.44%   1.41%   1.38%   1.36%    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans   1.47%   1.45%   1.44%   1.42%   1.37%    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans   437%   414%   486%   660%   737%    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (113)   $ (108)   $ (152)   $ (382)   $ (5)    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (7)   -0.00%   -0.00%   -0.00%   -0.01%   -0.00%    
                         
Other Information                        
Total assets under management (in millions)   $ 6,976   $ 6,764   $ 6,585   $ 6,293   $ 6,555    
Full-time equivalent employees   1,064   1,044   1,040   1,028   1,018    
                         
(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:    
                         
(in thousands)   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22    
Provision for credit losses - loans   $ 2,150   $ 2,250   $ 3,600   $ 4,103   $ (700)    
Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures   200   375   (225)   700   500    
Total provision for credit losses   $ 2,350   $ 2,625   $ 3,375   $ 4,803   $ (200)    
                         
(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, as well as net gains (losses) on sales of premises and equipment and disposition of any acquired assets, if applicable, and the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and merger-related expenses.    
     
    Quarterly Comparison    
(Dollars in thousands)   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22    
Total non-interest expenses (a)   $ 46,025   $ 45,314   $ 45,946   $ 44,873   $ 44,675    
  Less: Loss on disposition of Landmark Financial Advisors   -   -   (870)   -   -    
  Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   (324)   (323)   (88)   (88)   (89)    
Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c)   $ 45,701   $ 44,991   $ 44,988   $ 44,785   $ 44,586    
                         
Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent   $ 61,074   $ 63,245   $ 65,469   $ 62,608   $ 57,244    
Total non-interest income   23,085   22,047   23,142   24,864   21,940    
Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b)   84,159   85,292   88,611   87,472   79,184    
  Less: Gain/loss on sale of premises and equipment   -   2   (1,295)   (3,074)   -    
  Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities   -   -   -   -   -    
Total adjusted revenue - Non-GAAP (d)   $ 84,159   $ 85,294   $ 87,316   $ 84,398   $ 79,184    
                         
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b)   54.69%   53.13%   51.85%   51.30%   56.42%    
Adjusted efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/d)   54.30%   52.75%   51.52%   53.06%   56.31%    
                         
(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:    
                         
    Quarterly Comparison    
(In thousands, except per share data)   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22    
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)   $ 808,082   $ 794,368   $ 760,432   $ 727,754   $ 747,131    
  Less: Goodwill   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)   (202,524)   (202,524)    
  Less: Core deposit and other intangibles   (22,638)   (23,810)   (24,990)   (28,747)   (30,357)    
Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)   $ 591,370   $ 576,484   $ 541,368   $ 496,483   $ 514,250    
                         
Total assets - GAAP (b)   $ 7,732,552   $ 7,667,648   $ 7,496,261   $ 7,554,210   $ 7,583,105    
  Less: Goodwill   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)   (202,524)   (202,524)    
  Less: Core deposit and other intangibles   (22,638)   (23,810)   (24,990)   (28,747)   (30,357)    
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)   $ 7,515,840   $ 7,449,764   $ 7,277,197   $ 7,322,939   $ 7,350,224    
                         
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)   10.45%   10.36%   10.14%   9.63%   9.85%    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)   7.87%   7.74%   7.44%   6.78%   7.00%    
                         
Total shares outstanding (e)   29,323   29,324   29,259   29,242   29,243    
                         
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)   $ 27.56   $ 27.09   $ 25.99   $ 24.89   $ 25.55    
Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)   20.17   19.66   18.50   16.98   17.59    
                         
(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity. As a result of the substantial impact of non-recurring items related to the Commonwealth Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares acquisitions, Bancorp considers adjusted return on average assets and return on average equity ratios important, as they reflect performance after removing net gains (losses) on certain sales of premises and equipment and the disposition of any acquired assets, merger-related expenses and purchase accounting adjustments.    
     
    Quarterly Comparison    
(Dollars in thousands)   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22    
                         
Net income attributable to stockholders - GAAP (a)   $ 27,664   $ 29,048   $ 29,817   $ 28,455   $ 26,794    
  Add: Loss on disposition of Landmark Financial Advisors   -   -   870   -   -    
  Less: Gain/loss on sale of premises and equipment   -   2   (1,295)   (3,074)   -    
  Less: Tax effect of adjustments to net income   -   -   100   738   -    
Total net income - Non-GAAP (b)   $ 27,664   $ 29,050   $ 29,492   $ 26,119   $ 26,794    
                         
Total average assets (c)   $ 7,594,901   $ 7,579,439   $ 7,559,260   $ 7,661,720   $ 7,651,332    
                         
Total average stockholder equity (d)   799,886   777,555   740,007   760,322   749,445    
                         
Return on average assets - GAAP (a/c)   1.46%   1.55%   1.56%   1.47%   1.40%    
Return on average assets - Non-GAAP (b/c)   1.46%   1.55%   1.55%   1.35%   1.40%    
                         
Return on average equity - GAAP (a/d)   13.87%   15.15%   15.99%   14.85%   14.34%    
Return on average equity - Non-GAAP (b/d)   13.87%   15.15%   15.81%   13.63%   14.34%    
                         
(5) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses on loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to total non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are important because they provide a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses on loans and are not at risk of non-performance.    
     
    Quarterly Comparison    
(Dollars in thousands)   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22    
                         
Total Loans - GAAP (a)   $ 5,418,609   $ 5,243,104   $ 5,205,918   $ 5,072,877   $ 4,877,324    
  Less: PPP loans   (7,088)   (9,557)   (18,593)   (19,469)   (36,767)    
Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (b)   $ 5,411,521   $ 5,233,547   $ 5,187,325   $ 5,053,408   $ 4,840,557    
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans (c)   $ 77,710   $ 75,673   $ 73,531   $ 70,083   $ 66,362    
Total non-performing loans (d)   17,801   18,283   15,134   10,612   9,003    
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - GAAP (c/a)   1.43%   1.44%   1.41%   1.38%   1.36%    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (c/b)   1.44%   1.45%   1.42%   1.39%   1.37%    
                         
Non-performing loans to total loans - GAAP (d/a)   0.33%   0.35%   0.29%   0.21%   0.18%    
Non-performing loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (d/b)   0.33%   0.35%   0.29%   0.21%   0.19%    
                         
(6) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income.    
                         
(7) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.    

 



 


